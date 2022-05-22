Springfield Green Up Day a huge success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The weather cooperated wonderfully for the 52nd Annual Green Up Day, and it was a great success.

The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce was joined on Saturday, May 7 by more than 200 community members helping to Green Up Springfield. We distributed over 500 bags for trash pickup. Thank you to Springfield Food Co-op for allowing the Chamber Headquarters to be set up in their parking lot. A big thank you to all the groups and individuals that joined us – Springfield On The Move, Springfield Rotary Club, Springfield Lion’s Club, Black River Action Team, student volunteers from Springfield High School, and many more.

Community volunteers and Chamber members spent the morning raking and picking up litter all across town. A special thank you to Springfield On The Move’s team for doing such a beautiful job spreading mulch and sprucing up the downtown greenspaces. A shoutout to Classic Hits WCFR & John Landry for broadcasting from Chamber headquarters. Our appreciation goes out to HB Energy Solutions for their assistance with securing a safe workspace for our headquarters tent and activities. And a huge thank you to Springfield Public Works for picking up all the bags and items that didn’t fit in the bags and for supporting the event as always. Our local partners and community members made this a day to remember. It was wonderful to see such community pride. See you next year, on the first Saturday in May.

Visit our blog to see some photos from the day at www.springfieldvt.com.