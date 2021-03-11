SEVCA offers weatherization services for your home

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – SEVCA currently has openings for no-cost weatherization services and is accepting applications. Some applicants will receive services this year. We provide complete weatherization services, from energy education to weatherization and energy retrofits. These free upgrades save money and help ensure a warm, comfortable, and safe home. Our expert staff can help you to improve your home’s performance by offering:

Home Energy Audits performed by a highly trained Energy Efficiency Auditor who will conduct a comprehensive home audit to determine what we can do to improve energy efficiency in the home.

A comprehensive plan to weatherize your home that includes air sealing, insulating, duct sealing, improving heating and cooling systems, minor repairs, and health and safety improvements.

Energy efficiency upgrades on electric water heaters, lighting, and old appliances through our partnership with Efficiency Vermont.

These services are available to Vermonters who meet income eligibility guidelines. Homeowners and renters, including those in apartments and mobile homes, are able to access this program. All household sizes may apply. For example, eligibility for a household of two is about $50,000 per year and a household of four may be eligible with an income of about $63,000. Don’t hesitate to call as our program staff can help you to determine eligibility. More information about income eligibility is also available on our website. Services result in lower heating bills, increased comfort in the home, increased health and safety, and smaller carbon footprint and impact on the environment.

For more information about the program, please visit SEVCA’s no-cost weatherization webpage, www.sevca.org/weatherization/no-cost-homes-wx, or contact Tawny Staskunas at tstaskunas@sevca.org or call us at 802-722-4575 ext. 1308.

For information about SEVCA’s ongoing programs including programs that help community members to navigate the effects of Covid-19, including referral and access to applications for available supports, or to learn more about SEVCA’s no-cost Money Management and Vermont Matched Savings program, or to make an appointment for our no-cost VITA tax prep services, you may visit our website, www.sevca.org, or call to make an appointment, 800-464-9951.