Rockingham Library discusses Vermont’s flash floods

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Join the community conversation about Vermont’s flash floods Monday, Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m. with Rockingham Library via Zoom.

An excellent way to prepare for this program is by viewing the documentary film “Flood Bound: The Uplifting Story of Pittsfield, Vt.” Flood Bound brings the devastation Irene left behind in Vermont front and center, along with the invaluable help neighbors gave to neighbors during and after this disaster. This film is available from the Rockingham Library website and on YouTube.

This film discussion is just one of a series of programs to consider lessons learned from natural disasters, just in time for the 10th anniversary of Tropical Storm Irene in August 2021. We will think together about Tropical Storm Irene, learn what we can from others, and consider how to prepare for another climate-related emergency in the future. Laurel Green, chair of Sustainable Rockingham, will facilitate this discussion.

To receive an invitation to this Zoom discussion, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the library at 802-463-4270. Leave your phone number and email address.

Please note: This program will not screen the film Flood Bound. Participants are encouraged to watch the film beforehand.

For those who do not have a computer, there is an alternative method of joining Zoom through a phone call. Please note that there might be a phone charge for this.

A number of organizations, local and national, are sponsoring this program: American Library Association, Sustainable Rockingham, Rockingham Help & Helpers, Rockingham Conservation Commission, Saxtons River Historical Society, and Bellows Falls Historical Society.