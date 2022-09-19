Rich Earth opens “pee-cycling” depot in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rich Earth Institute is hosting the grand opening of a urine-recycling depot at the Rockingham Recycling Center on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Join Rich Earth at this event to learn how Rockingham area residents can now bring both their pee-cycling and recycling to the Center.

Human urine contains a wealth of vital plant nutrients. By collecting urine, our “waste” can become a valuable resource rather than a source of nutrient pollution. Rich Earth pasteurizes the contributions of local urine donors to provide as a sustainable fertilizer to local farms.

Rich Earth currently operates a urine reclamation program in Brattleboro, Vt. The expansion of the program into Rockingham will be the first time that Rich Earth’s community-scale model has been replicated in a new location. Rich Earth’s vision is that this program will demonstrate how community adoption of ecological sanitation can continue to expand across the country.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, the inaugural gallons of “liquid gold” will be pumped into the depot. Rich Earth will have portable urine fertilizer collectors available for new urine donors to take home and start pee-cycling. There will be snacks made with produce grown in the Rich Earth demonstration garden. Contact julia@richearthinstitute.org to learn more or sign up to become a urine donor.