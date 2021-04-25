Public invited to join free online composting summit May 3-7

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Next month, the Composting Association of Vermont and the Agency of Natural Resources will be hosting the Vermont Organics Recycling Summit. This event will bring together leaders and learners from across the state to discuss creative ways to keep organics out of the trash and transform organics into valuable products. The free online summit is a great opportunity for anyone interested in how Vermont communities and organizations manage their food scraps successfully and overcome challenges. It is also a great way to learn more about compost, anaerobic digestion, and building healthy soil. The event runs from May 3-7 during International Compost Awareness Week.

“The summit aims to help Vermonters and regional partners meet the state’s organics diversion, food rescue, and food scrap recycling goals,” said Natasha Duarte, the director of the Composting Association of Vermont. “We have more than 15 events scheduled, including virtual tours of organics management sites around the state, that celebrate the value of compost and the many ways it supports the health of the environment, the people, and the economy. We’re especially excited to hear Dr. David Montgomery’s keynote presentation ‘Bringing Our Soil Back to Life.’”

“When communities keep organics out of the trash, they support green businesses and jobs, reduce dependence on landfilling waste, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and produce compost, which has restorative soil properties,” said Josh Kelly, the Materials Management Section Manager in the Agency of Natural Resources. “Efforts to keep food out of the garbage can also put more food on the tables of Vermonters. For example, many grocery stores now partner with the Vermont Foodbank to send excess quality food to people, instead of throwing it away.”

Learn more about VORS or register online at www.compostingvermont.org/vors-2021 or contact Natasha Duarte at info@compostingvermont.org or 802-373-6499.