Mirrors for climate mitigation at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Learn about a new climate solution that uses mirrors to reduce earth’s rising temperatures, presented by Professor Lisa Doner on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Rockingham Library.

One of the most pressing environmental problems we face today is that the earth is overheating, threatening human, plant, and animal life. This presentation will discuss a strikingly innovative solution, which proposes that surface-based mirrors can be used to reflect sunlight away from the earth before it can be absorbed as heat, thereby helping to reduce rising temperatures. Such a simple, mechanical solution would grant us a vitally necessary reprieve – time to work on transitioning away from fossil fuels.

This new idea, developed by MIT and Harvard scientist Dr. Ye Tao, will be presented by Dr. Tao’s colleague, Professor Lisa Doner, who is an Associate Professor in Environmental Science at Plymouth State University. Prof. Doner currently spearheads two field experiments using prototype mirrors at Plymouth State University and the Concord Technical Institute, both in New Hampshire.

For more information on the subject of the presentation, visit www.meer.org/

This presentation is free and open to the public. Those who can’t attend the program in person may go to this zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89191411557 or go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org and click on the zoom link from there. If there is inclement weather locally or anyway along the way from Plymouth, N.H. (where the presenter lives) on the day of this presentation, the program will switch to zoom only. Please check the library’s website for details. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270 or stop by the Library at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, VT.