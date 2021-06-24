LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Solid Waste Group has been awarded a grant worth $7,800 by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to help cover costs for equipment to help with collection of food scraps generated by residents and qualifying businesses of the towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Weston, and Windham.

The grant is part of a solid waste infrastructure grant provided by the state to help towns and solid waste planning entities implement their solid waste plans, as required by state law. The grant is awarded by the DEC, an arm of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

The grant will cover 40% of the cost for equipment to make the collection of food scraps at the Londonderry Transfer Station more efficient. “It is a significant help to receive this funding so we can continue to provide convenient access for our members to dispose of their food scraps properly,” says station coordinator Esther Fishman.