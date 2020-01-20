Green living for your own health and the environment

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Why is Green living better for you? It is healthier for everyone, and there is no time like now to start being good to yourself, your family, your pets, and your environment. Is it expensive? In the long run, it could be cost-effective. Find out how. Is it a sacrifice? Join us Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Springfield Town Library and let Cheryl Joy Lipton show you a different way of living.

Come to the forum to share what you do to live sustainably and learn what steps to take next or what to do to get started.

Lipton has a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from SUNY, CESF and a Master of Science in ecology from Penn State. She is a specialist in native plants and invasive non-natives and serves on the Chester Planning Commission. She is a founding member of the Mountain Valley Climate Action Group and has been living green most of her life.

This event, hosted by the Springfield Town Library, is free, accessible, and open to the public. The Springfield Town Library is located at 43 Main Street in Springfield, Vt. For more information, contact 802-885-3108 or stlas@vermontel.net.