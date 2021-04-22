Get ready for Green Up Day in Andover

ANDOVER, Vt. – On Saturday, May 1 is the official Green Up Day. This year, Andover residents plan to rid the roadsides of trash and spruce up cemeteries. Trash bags will be available on Green Up Day at the Town Hall starting at 9 a.m.

Volunteers who would like to get a head start may obtain bags from the Town Office by contacting Town Clerk Jeanette Haight, clerk@vermontel.net or 802-875-2765. Bags will also be available at the Town Hall at 9 a.m. on Green Up Day. Green Up trash can be placed in a dumpster in front of the town garage, which will be available on or around April 23. Volunteers should wear heavy-duty gloves and bring rakes and clippers if they plan to work in the cemeteries.

Weather permitting, the Andover Project Committee plans to offer a selection of Andover hats and t-shirts for sale outside the Town Hall on Green Up Day.