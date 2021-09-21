E-bike demonstrations in Cavendish

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Curious about learning how an electric bike might help you breeze up and down Vermont’s hills with less effort? The Cavendish Energy Committee will present a free e-bike presentation Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m. with demonstrations of e-bikes by local owners. The workshop will be held outside in the schoolyard at the Cavendish Town Elementary School on Main Street in Proctorsville.

Come talk to e-bike riders and learn from their experience. There will be a variety of bikes, with a range of charging systems, levels of assist, ranges, and prices. Owners will be available to answer questions and to demonstrate their use.

An electric bicycle, also known as an e-bike, is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor used to assist propulsion. Many kinds of e-bikes are available worldwide, but all retain the ability to be pedaled by the rider and are therefore not motorcycles.

E-bikes use a rechargeable battery and typically travel up to 20 mph. They are gaining in popularity and taking some market share away from conventional bicycles. Many e-bikes are legally classified as bicycles rather than mopeds or motorcycles. This exempts them from the more stringent laws regarding the certification and operation of more powerful two-wheelers, which are often classed as motorcycles.

Many local individuals are buying e-bikes for both recreation and for commuting. Come and see what makes them so popular. The presentations are free and open to all. For more information, please call Mary Ormrod at 802-226-7783 or email Mary.Ormrod@icloud.com.