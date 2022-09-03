BRAT heads out to clean the rivers

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Spend your morning, Saturday, Sept. 10, helping the Black River Action Team (BRAT) keep the local waterways free of garbage. Stop by the BRAT’s registration table at Riverside Middle School, located at 13 Fairground Road in Springfield, Vt. at or close to 8 a.m. to sign in, pick up supplies, and select a location to tackle. Head out with a buddy to collect trash, return with your “loot” by 11 a.m. to help tally and sort, and then clean up in time for a donated and well-deserved lunch. There will be hot dogs courtesy of the Calvary Baptist Church, and pizza provided by Domino’s Pizza. Don’t forget your collectible complimentary t-shirt.

Done in partnership with the Connecticut River Conservancy’s annual Source to Sea cleanup event, the 23rd Annual River Sweep is the BRAT’s signature project. To clean up on the water, please contact BRAT Director Kelly Stettner for specific locations and instructions for launching your own kayak, canoe, or small flat-bottomed boat.

Phone messages should be left at 802-738-0456 and emails can be sent to blackrivercleanup@gmail.com for questions and to discuss boating details.