Be positive and volunteer

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Energy Committee is proud to announce that it will be partnering once again with Vital Communities. This collaboration is to develop a pilot program to expand weatherization outreach to mobile home parks and mobile homeowners. We cannot do this alone. The Springfield Energy Committee needs your help.

The first step of this outreach program is to provide “Energy Savings Outreach Training” for volunteers. This training will take place Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Springfield Town Hall, 96 Main Street. Dinner will be provided.

At the training, volunteers will learn about energy assistance programs and work with the energy committee to raise awareness about these programs. Specific focus will be to conduct outreach at mobile home parks in our community. Some of the volunteer activities include networking, direct outreach, and getting the word out to help folks save money and energy.

Volunteer and start your new year in a positive way by attending this training to see how you can help. Please RSVP to ana@vitalcommunities.org. You can start your outreach now by sharing this invitation with a few friends and volunteer together. The Energy Committee hopes to see you Tuesday, Jan. 7.