Andover to hold Green Up Day

ANDOVER, Vt. – Who would have thought we would be dealing with a pandemic when planning Green Up Day’s 50th anniversary this year? Because of the coronavirus, Green Up anniversary celebrations were eliminated and Green Up Day was postponed to Saturday, May 30.

The Andover Project Committee hopes everyone will apply their excitement to get outside and participate in Green Up this year. This act of community service is so good for us and for civic engagement – even at a distance. “Greening Up” is much more than the act of a day; it is a caring mindset that we teach our children and it is taking care of where we live for a healthy environment.

The Andover Project Committee encourages participants to wear rugged work gloves, long pants, and boots – and check for ticks. Dispose of any sharps in a heavy plastic bottle with the lid screwed back on. Wear bright colored clothing, review safety rules with kids, and work facing oncoming traffic.

This year, Green Up Day activities in Andover will be focused on removing trash from town roadsides and sprucing up the cemeteries. To obtain bags in advance of Green Up Day, call the town office at 802-875-2765. Otherwise, bags will be distributed at the Town Hall Saturday, May 30 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.