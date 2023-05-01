Andover Green Up picnic returns

ANDOVER, Vt. – Signs of spring are all around – the return of migrating birds, and the first buds on trees. Unfortunately, snowmelt reveals trash along the roadsides. As in the past, Andover volunteers are encouraged to rid the roadsides of trash, and also to give our cemeteries and town grounds a spring clean up.

Come pick up trash bags on Green Up Day at the town hall Saturday, May 6, starting at 9 a.m., and grab a coffee or water. To get a head start, volunteers may obtain bags from the town office. Green Up trash can be placed in the dumpster in front of the town garage.

At noon, we will gather at the Town Hall to celebrate our hard work, and to enjoy a potluck picnic. Hotdogs and soft drinks will be provided. Volunteers are asked to bring a side dish, if possible.