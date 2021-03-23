2021 Green Up Day will be May 1, art winners announced

MONTPELIER, Vt. – It’s spring and excitement is already growing for Green Up Day 2021, which will be held with all safety protocols, on its traditional first Saturday in May – May 1. A big part of Green Up Day is the art contest and there were record numbers of submissions from students all over Vermont. Executive Director Kate Alberghini shares, “It is always a huge challenge choosing a winner and this year was bittersweet for a few reasons. The judges, David Schutz, Hale Ritchie, and I had to work virtually through Zoom to review the art instead our normal in-person meeting, and sadly, we were missing Mr. Armand Poulin who passed away this past fall. Armand had been a judge since the contest was founded in 1980. Fond memories were shared of him during our review and he was certainly there with us in spirit.”

The 2021 overall poster art winner is Jiya Sekar, a third grader from Union Elementary in Montpelier. Her art will be used on the poster and marketing materials promoting the 51st Green Up Day, coming up on May 1. Her artwork completely captures a happy and clean landscape that inspires us to keep Greening Up.

Green Up Vermont also awards the top winners in the following grade breakdowns: grades K-4, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12. The winners are as follows: K-4, Elliot Kendall of Ryegate; 5-8, Ian Bernier of Andover, and 9-12 grade, Jose Rodriguez of Pittsfield. Additionally, the writing contest also had a large number of entries and that category winner is fourth grader Casey Kendall from Ryegate. Each winner receives a cash prize, and their work is shared on the Green Up Vermont website.

In addition to the long-standing poster art and writing contests, Green Up has expanded to offer a jingle contest, a video contest, and a graphic arts contest to reach an array of talent in our youth and get more students to participate on Green Up Day and in community volunteerism. “We love encouraging our youth to get involved, and we can’t wait to share the winners of the other categories!” says Alberghini. “There are some really talented kids here in Vermont, focusing on sending some really great messages about the importance of Green Up Day.” To learn more about Green Up Vermont contests, please go to www.greenupvermont.org.

Green Up Vermont is a private nonprofit that relies on the contributions from corporate partners including Casella, Subaru of New England, Greenbacker Capital, CCV, National Life Group, Co-op Insurance Co., Dealer.com, UVM Health Network, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, and Hagan Associates, along with others and individuals to ensure programs such as the poster contest and Green Up Day happen. To learn how to get involved with Green Up Vermont, go to www.greenupvermont.org.

Green Up supplies will be distributed to towns in early April.