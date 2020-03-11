Yearly organization and summer projects bookend Cavendish meeting

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Selectboard meeting March 9 began with the yearly organizational duties for the board including appointing Chairman Bob Glidden, Vice Chairman Mike Ripley, and clerk Sandra Russo. Stephen Plunkard was welcomed as a new member replacing Stuart Lindberg. They also reaffirmed the Selectboard’s meeting date and time as the second Monday on the month at 6:30 p.m., named The Vermont Journal as the newspaper of record, and appointed the open town officer positions.

Town officers named include: Fence Viewer Hollis Quinn Jr.; animal controller remains vacant; Inspector of Lumber, Shingles and Wood Wayne Gilcris; Weigher of Coal Wayne Gilcris; Tree Warden Tim Calabrese; Emergency Management Director Robert C. Glidden; Health Officer Doris Eddy; Town Service Office Brendan McNamara; Regional Planning Commissioner Etienne Ting; Solid Waste District Representative Bruce McEnaney; Select Board Representative to Planning Commission Stephen Plunkard; Town Planning Commissioners Etienne Ting and Dan Churchill; Energy Coordinator Brendan McNamara; Green Up Coordinator Terry O’Brien; Budget Committee positions to be filled later; Representative to Regional Transportation Advisory Committee John Saydek; Water Board Jerry Martel; Animal pound of record is Lucy McKenzie and Springfield Humane Society; and Town Representative to Black River Valley Senior Center Vicky Mastrioni.

Margo Caulfield received permission again for the 10th annual town wide tag sale the last weekend of July.

Also according to Caulfield, Work Camp New England is coming into town from March 13 to 26 to do home repair projects throughout the town including roofing, dry walling, and painting. Caulfield is compiling a list of townspeople who could receive assistance. A group called SERVE is coming in the spring as well as another service group. If anyone needs repairs, contact Margo to see if she can coordinate a match of a service with a need.

Mike Harrington questioned the Selectboard on recent events reported by a news source concerning the Fletcher Library and Cavendish Town Elementary School. His concern was that the library would be moving and the school would fall below the Vermont educational quality standard as a result.

Board Chair Bob Glidden, who is also on the safety committee, said that those events were falsely reported and that there is no plan to move the library.

According to Peter LaBelle, the building and the land belong to the school district and the contents belong to the Library Board, neither of which concerns the Selectboard.

The board agreed to designate the Zampini parcel as a “preferred site” so they can apply for an application to Vermont Public Utility Commission to install a solar array. Martha Staskus of Norwich Solar Technologies spoke to the board about the 500-kilowatt array, which would include approximately 2,000 solar panels along Route 106 and would require clearing approximately nine acres of the 64-acre parcel for the project.

Both Etienne Ting from the Planning Commission and Peter LaBelle from the Energy Committee endorsed the request.

The board adopted meeting rules of conduct that had been presented at a prior meeting with a few minor changes. Those rules will be printed out and available in future meetings.

Town Manager Brendan McNamara updated the board on upcoming summer projects. Priorities include replacing the Meadow Brook Farm Bridge and paving Cavendish Gulf Road, Stone Way, and Rainie Hill. Wheeler Road, Greven Road, and Bailey Hill would be pushed to next summer when they might be funded by a Class 2 Pavement Grant.

Depot Street Bridge is expected to be open by the middle of May. Route 131 will have culverts and right of ways serviced in 2020 with paving to take place in 2021. Electric Vehicle Charging station RFP will be out soon with an anticipated August installation.

The next Cavendish Selectboard meeting will be Monday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m.