REGION – 2023 is the year of the rabbit and we know it will bring good luck to the six rabbits we have looking for loving indoor homes. These beautiful rabbits are spayed and neutered, use their litter boxes well, love veggies, and have adoption fees of only $25! To adopt one of these sweethearts go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out a rabbit application or call 802-885-3997 for more information. We are hosting another low cost cat only spay and neuter clinic on March 21. Check out our Facebook events or call for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997