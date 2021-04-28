Working Fields Staffing Agency expanding into Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Working Fields, a mission-driven employment placement agency founded in 2017 that empowers those who face barriers to gain employment, is expanding its services into Windsor County by opening a new office at the Turning Point Recovery Center on 7 Morgan Street in Springfield.

Working Fields’ goal and vision is to provide opportunities for successful employment by empowering individuals to manage the challenges of substance addiction recovery or past convictions. They offer support to people – through a unique recovery coaching model – and help restore confidence and the belief in self to be responsible and productive members of their community.

“Now more than ever, employers need the innovative workforce solutions of Working Fields, and Springfield’s strong network of local organizations made it a natural place for us to open our next office,” says founder and CEO Mickey Wiles.

In early April, Working Fields, in conjunction with Springfield’s Turning Point Recovery Center, announced the expansion of their services by leasing a new office within the Turning Point building. The collaboration will also allow Turning Point to provide Working Fields with recovery coaches through a cooperative agreement.

Turning Point is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Vermont Recovery Network and concentrates on enhancing the spiritual, mental, physical, and social growth of anyone in our community affected by any form of addiction. The center offers a drop-in center and meeting location, recovery coach program, and a resource referral network for area services. They focus on helping to rebuild the community and provide a positive reinforcement through the recovery process.

“Turning Point Recovery has known about Working Fields for over a year, and we are truly blessed and excited to have another path to recovery,” Michael Johnson, executive director of Turning Point, said in a recent interview. “Previously based mostly in the northern part of the state, Working Fields founder Mickey Wiles has been a part of the recovery movement in Vermont for three decades.

“We are grateful to have a program that supports employers and those in recovery. This is a unique opportunity for someone to have support while going to work, and this is also a great way to help employers understand the value someone, grateful to be employed, can be to their company with the right support. We embrace the opportunity to have an organization such as Working Fields located at our Turning Point Center.”

To learn more, please call 802-348-4610, email secondchances@workingfields.com, or visit www.workingfields.com.