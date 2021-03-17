Woolson Block commercial space renovations nearly complete

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The nearly two-year renovation of the Woolson Block building, a beautiful three-story brick building located on Main Street in downtown Springfield, is nearly complete. After recently completing the second and third floor residential spaces, which features 15 rental apartments, the remaining street-level commercial space is nearly completed and ready to be utilized. The Youth In Transition Housing Program is also located in the below street level and garden terrace part of the building.

The construction of the renovation project, managed by co-partners Springfield Housing Unlimited and Housing Vermont, began in April of 2019 as part of a $37 million “affordable apartments” development project throughout Vermont. The project was supported by federal low-income credits and Vermont Affordable Housing credits through the Vermont Housing Finance Agency.

With the two floors of residential space completed in December 2020, the concentration has been on completing and making available the street level, 5,000-plus square foot commercial spaces. There are four commercial spaces available, including a 1,086-square-foot space, a 931-square-foot space, a 1,312-square-foot space, and a 789-square-foot space.

“All the commercial spaces are ‘open concept’ with a factory-style atmosphere, and have been historically renovated to be as close to the original 1904 building as possible,” Jessica Martin said in a recent interview. Martin is the executive director of Springfield on the Move and coordinator of leasing the commercial spaces.

“The pressed tin ceilings and wood floors have been renovated, the store fronts have new energy efficient windows, and feature heating radiators that are separate from the commercial spaces’ forced air heating and cooling units. Additionally, select commercial spaces can also be connected to create greater square footage if needed.”

There are significant “early bird” incentives available for secured leases in 2021, and all four commercial spaces are ADA compliant. There is also ample free public parking located in the Park Street Factory Lot, which is a very short walk from the building.

“Springfield on the Move/WB Main LLC are the master lease holders of all four commercial spaces,” Martin added.

For more information, go to www.springfieldonthemove.net or email at springfieldonthemove@gmail.com.