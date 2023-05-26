VTrans discuss Toonerville Trail at Springfield Selectboard meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Selectboard met for three hours on Monday, May 22. Town Manager Jeff Mobus and the board discussed with the community a long list of town projects and other standard business.

Adam Goudreau from VTrans was at the meeting to present the current plan for the Exit 7 project, and the redesign of the Toonerville Trail, and to discuss options. Goudreau addressed concerns regarding vehicle and pedestrian safety, and the impact on traffic and the surrounding community. The aesthetics of the new trail were considered, with regards to future business development in the area.

After listening to feedback from the board and residents, Goudreau said he and his colleagues at VTrans will rework their plans, and he will come back at a future meeting with a more comprehensive scope of the project, taking everything said at the meeting into consideration.

Mobus regretfully accepted the resignation of Claire Trask from the Library Board of Trustees. This creates a vacancy on the board, and Mobus announced that if anyone is interested to please see him or Library Director Sue Dowdell.

The select board heard a request from Jason Skibniowsky, owner of the property at 84 Valley Street, one of three homes the board voted to be unsafe, and scheduled to be demolished. Mobus updated the board, explaining that Skibniowsky had asked for an extension until the end of the year for the demolition, stating that he (Mobus) does not recommend the extension.

Skibniowsky told the board that some of the home’s building materials are historic, and he wants to preserve as much as possible. He called the project a deconstruction, not a demolition. Skibniowsky listed some of the issues he’s experienced that have created setbacks for him in completing the deconstruction project, including what he said was “a lot of crime in the area. I can’t leave tools there unattended.”

“I’ve known since I owned the place, the building needs to be taken down,” Skibniowsky admitted. “I just want to save the wood and do what I can to save what’s left of that building.”

Joining Skibniowsky on the call was Emmett Dunbar, Economic Development Director of SEVCA. Mentioning there is a need for housing in the area, Skibniowsky said he was partnering with Dunbar, to see what assistance might be available for this type of project.

Dunbar said he supports Skibniowsky and believes he is looking to improve the property, and return it to multi-family, residential housing, which will be a good thing for Springfield.

Dunbar wants to work with Skibniowsky to develop a formulated timeline and plan, and to present that to the board. Dunbar said, “This will create housing and resolve a derelict problem. I’m advocating for him [Skibniowsky], but I don’t know everything. I feel there is an opportunity to be given a chance if the municipality can do that. Maybe it’s worth it.”

Mobus detailed the logistics of how the town could deal with the property, and Skibniowsky’s proposal. It was determined Skibniowsky acquired the property after a fire, in 2018 or 2019, and Morris voiced considerable concern that for four or five years, nothing has been done to improve the property. “Now, the town and people who live in the vicinity have had to live with this, and [the selectboard has] determined it is dangerous, they’ve had to live with this for many years.”

Morris asked when the board will see a plan for the deconstruction. He wondered what would happen if the board votes to extend the deadline, and nothing is done by December. “Perhaps doing this work by yourself is too monumental a task for you, solo, to take down this building. How do you mean to accomplish this?”

It was finally determined that the issue would be pushed back to the next board meeting on June 12, and in the meantime, Dunbar will work with Skibniowsky. “I am going outside my purview,” Dunbar told the board. “I have a lot of belief in Skibniowsky and what he wants to do for this property.”

Mobus suggested they meet with the planning and zoning commission.

“Sounds like we’ll see you June 12, Mr. Skibniowsky,” said Morris.

The board moved on to hear a public safety update, including a proposal from Police Chief Jeff Burnham regarding the department acquiring body cameras. Burnham was said to be researching and evaluating costs and equipment. They also discussed focus groups that were conducted by the public safety commission last week, which sought to hear from Springfield residents about their experiences with violence and drugs in the community. A summit will be scheduled in June, with the goal being to take actions to help the town address these problems and move forward with the state’s help.

In other business, the board appointed Caroline Comley to serve on the inclusion committee, Mimi Yahn to serve on the Springfield Housing Authority, and they granted St. Mary’s Church a parade permit for June 11, for an annual event.

Mobus reported the transfer station is currently running a budgetary deficit, and he proposed the option of increasing the annual sticker price from $25 to $30 for the first sticker, and $5 to $10 for the second sticker. Deeming the fees to be “still reasonable,” the board made a motion to approve, but a resident in attendance voiced his opposition.

Morris responded, “It’s happening all over the state, and is a sign of the times. As costs go up, we have to increase fees.”

Mobus said Springfield already works together with Chester, Weathersfield, and other areas, “bidding as a consortium” to keep costs as low as possible.

Former Water and Wastewater Manager Rick Chambers left the position vacant when he accepted the offer from Cavendish to serve as their town manager, and Mobus offered the board some suggestions on what he feels is the best course to rework the department, which they debated. Mobus stated he would be prepared at the June 12 meeting with a formal presentation of the proposal and budget.

The selectboard will meet once per month during their summer schedule.