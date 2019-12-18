Village Trustees discusses meeting with Walpole boards

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Bellows Falls Village Trustees discussed the bridges and neighboring communities and replacement mains on Pine and Oak streets.

Municipal Manager Wendy Harrison and Chief Operator of the Water Department Brian Joslyn recommended using the surplus funds from the bond money for two replacement water mains. Harrison informed the Trustees that $510,000 was still available, and Joslyn explained that Blake Street was completed for $163,000, which included paving. He mentioned the department was interested in replacing six feet of mains on Pine and Oak streets, but that Pine was the most important. Joslyn added that if both projects were completed, “the whole upper section is new” and will not need to be replaced “in our lifetime.”

Jonathan Wright asked for numbers, understanding the linear footage but wanting an estimate of cost per foot. Harrison agreed they would speak to Christina Haskins of the Dufresne Group. The Trustees moved to wait for the estimates before approving the additional bond money.

Village President Deborah Wright was interested in meeting with both North Walpole and Walpole to discuss the old Arch Bridge and the Vilas Bridge. Last month, the Walpole Selectboard invited the Rockingham Selectboard to their meeting and Village Trustee members also attended.

Wright would like to invite the North Walpole Village District Board of Commissioners and Walpole Selectboard to the next Trustee meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Stefan Golec agreed with Deborah Wright and said, “The lighting is a safety concern.” He mentioned that the Vilas Bridge closure affects North Walpole Fire Department and Walpole’s sewer line. Golec also highlighted issues of mutual aid and potential issues negotiating safety vehicles on the Arch Bridge during NHDOT’s proposed rehabilitation. Golec added that the village pays for the light on the Vermont side, but that he would like to see Walpole pay for the others, as the rest of the bridge is owned by New Hampshire.

Jonathan Wright disagreed, but acknowledged inviting the other boards would be “fine, if there was a detailed agenda and outline.”

Gary Lique requested to add a motion to next month’s agenda to meet twice per month. For now, the Bellows Falls Village Trustees meet once on the second Tuesday of each month. Their next meeting is Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Lower Theater of the Bellows Falls Opera House.