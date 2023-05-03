Vermont Bliss serves crave-worthy seasonal creations

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Eatery by Vermont Bliss welcomed customers to 47 Depot Street for the first time on Thursday, April 6, serving breakfast sandwiches and burritos, salads, smash burgers, and lots of vegetarian choices. Fresh, locally sourced ingredients are what Chef Michelle Suker and Chef Jon Turco use to create a seasonal breakfast and lunch menu from their “scratch kitchen.” All sandwich meats are roasted in-house, and Karen Sechy, formerly of Crows Bakery in Proctorsville, works with Suker to hand craft sweet treats and pastries.

“I started Vermont Bliss with the idea of buying from local producers as much as possible,” Suker emphasized. Including Bald Mountain Farm, Stewart Maple, Vermont Beancrafters, and more. The list of local partners is displayed on the wall at The Eatery. “It’s all about quality food,” Suker stated, “and sustainability.” For example, Suker said that, although the cost was higher, she made the decision to purchase compostable containers for to-go orders. “We think it’s worth it.”

A former schoolteacher, Suker remembers watching the Emeril Lagasse show with her father, and said she developed a passion for cooking around age 12. Two years ago, Suker launched her catering company, Vermont Bliss, and purchased a food truck. After a successful run, Suker and Turco decided to open the cheerful 12-seat cafe in the former space of Russ Hurlburt’s photography studio. The food truck has been retired for the time being, but the team will still offer catering.

When asked about the bluebird in the cafe’s logo, designed by Tom Gaudreau of Awesome Graphics in Rutland, Sukor recounted the origin story. “When I was building the concept for my food truck, I took a day to go skiing by myself, clear my head. It was a quintessential ‘bluebird day,’ not a cloud in the sky, perfect temps and conditions. As I was leaving the mountain after an amazing day, slightly sore muscles, endorphins on high, I caught myself thinking ‘this is bliss.’ Today was a perfect Vermont ski day. It was at that moment that Vermont Bliss was officially born. I believe many skiers will appreciate the bluebird in our logo. At The Eatery, it’s our goal to at least make the meal portion of our customer’s day ‘bluebird day’ quality.”

Turco’s previous experience as Executive Sous Chef at Simon Pearce, Chef at Harry’s Cafe and the Rustic Rooster, as well as in other highly rated restaurants, gave him insight into designing the small, efficient kitchen at The Eatery. Rounding out the core team, Chef Seamus Hartigan was a recent hire, and Suker’s youngest daughter Emma works the front of the house.

The first few weeks were hectic, as finishing touches were put in place, and locals spread the word about the “yummy” new restaurant, “worth the drive from Rutland.”

Soon after the grand opening, Emma remarked to her mother, “does this at all feel like a Hallmark movie to you? We already have regulars!”

The Eatery seems to be off to a strong start, and Suker and Turco make a good team, with a similar approach to creating the menu, and, equally important, a positive, community-oriented environment. Green plants in white pots line one windowsill, the décor is neat and minimalist, and the kitchen, with its bright, open design, creates a warm, welcoming ambiance in the little café.

“For us,” Sukor expressed, “it’s about taking simple, fresh ingredients and treating them with care to produce a crave-worthy dish. [Jon and I] both enjoy all levels of food creation, from trying new ideas to figuring out how to produce them in volume, relatively quickly, without sacrificing quality. The very best part of this process is knowing the meal was thoroughly enjoyed.”

In other words, a ‘bluebird day.’

The Eatery at Vermont Bliss is currently open Wednesday through Saturday, with plans to be open on Tuesday at some point in the future.