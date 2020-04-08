Vermont 420 Tours, local attractions and cannabis education

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Deborah Fox began Vermont 420 Tours in 2019, focusing on and around the Bellows Falls area. Tours highlight different speakers and the village’s rich history while also educating participants on cannabis in Vermont.

Tours begin at noon and end at 4:20 p.m. at the train station. It includes lunch, water, rolling contest materials, and an autographed copy of Lizzie Post’s “Higher Etiquette,” which is a social guide for the post-prohibition era of cannabis. Past tours have taken folks on the Hetty “Heady” Green tour to learn about the famous “Witch of Wall Street,” and visit her gravesite in the Immanuel Episcopal Church cemetery. Other Vermont 420 tours included lunch at the Moon Dog Cafe with visits to the Fish Ladder and Nature Museum while learning the history of the canal.

Past speakers have been Lizzie Post at the Village Square Booksellers with the signing of her book, “Higher Etiquette;” local growers and CBD distributors at the Flat Iron Coffee Exchange; and a glass-blowing demonstration by Sherwin Art Glass at 33 Bridge St.

At the beginning of each tour, Fox goes over the cannabis laws in Vermont. Throughout the tour, she refers to Emily Post’s great-great granddaughter Lizzie Post’s book, “Higher Etiquette, a Guide to the World of Cannabis, from Dispensaries to Dinner Parties.”

For the hands-on portion of the tour, there are gravity bong demonstrations and rolling contests. These sessions are typically followed by lunch locally and the downtown tour. Everyone receives a goody bag with cannabis related items.

A participant of the tours, Linda from Connecticut, said, “We loved Bellows Falls and the tour and we’ll definitely come back.”

Fox hopes to offer future tours with itineraries geared to specific groups like artists or outdoor enthusiasts. She would like to center tours around gatherings in the area as in the Bellows Falls Third Friday and other events hosted by the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance and the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce.

With each season, Fox has many ideas with different itineraries planned around Bellows Falls. Fox said, “As much as I’ve traveled around Vermont, I am impressed Bellows Falls has maintained their storefronts and downtown ambiance.”

From her tours of the U.S., Fox saw firsthand where the cannabis industry was going and wanted to present the facts as possession and cultivation became legalized in Vermont in 2018. Fox explained one of the difficulties she had was finding adequate locations for the tasting aspect of the tour. While warm weather made it easier to smoke outside, they still need to find private places to imbibe cannabis.

Check out VT420 Tours on Facebook or call 802-376-7268 for information. Fox offers discounts for participants traveling by train, encouraging everyone to ride the rails to prevent driving under the influence. Fox has gift certificates available and she will begin offering Saturday tours when it is safe again to gather in groups.