SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Two-year old Mint is the best cuddle buddy. He has done well with the cats and dogs he has met here. This handsome 30-pound dog’s favorite things are being close to people and destroying squeaky toys! Vermont residents only, due to being heartworm positive. We cover his treatments and can talk to you more about this. For more information call 802-885-3997 or fill out an application at www.spfldhumane.org.