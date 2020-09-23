Tractor trailer hits jersey barrier then drives into BRAM building

LUDLOW, Vt. – A tractor trailer truck, which first took out a jersey barrier at the intersection of Andover and Pleasant streets in Ludlow, struck the Black River Academy Museum building and became wedged between the building and several trees after failing to navigate a narrow turn on Smith Street.

According to the driver Joshua Stewart, he was following his GPS, which sent him onto Smith Street. An out-of-state driver, Stewart had not been in Ludlow in several years and was under the impression that he was not allowed to travel on Route 103.

Only after he had been waiting for a tow truck along with Ludlow Police Officer Jeff Warfle, it was determined that he had struck the jersey barrier in town and fled that scene.

According to Police Sargent Richard King, once Warfle attempted to arrest the driver for leaving the scene of an accident, Stewart pulled away from the officer, resisting arrest. Pepper spray was used to subdue him. He became aggressive toward the officer and Warfle pepper sprayed him a second time before completing the arrest.

As the driver was being processed at the Police Station, Stewart complained of chest pain and was brought to the hospital to be evaluated. Stewart had some bruising on his chest, not related to the arrest. The driver was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.

The Black River Academy Museum building sustained some damage to brick work along the back of the building and the electrical power to the third floor was damaged.