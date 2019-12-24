Tierney quarry garners various community opinions

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The ongoing battle between neighbors on Tierney Road concerning a proposed quarry spans nearly three years, dozens of meetings, numerous court proceedings, and over $100,000 in legal fees.

In the spring of 2016, Justin and Maureen Savage purchased approximately 177 acres at the end of Tierney Road, the same site where, 10 years earlier, a quarry proposed by McLean Enterprises had been defeated by Cavendish citizens after a three-year battle. Later that year, discussion began with Jason Snow of Snowstone LLC to purchase a .64 parcel of land along with a .29 right-of-way for the express purpose of quarrying stone.

At that point, word began to circulate about a possible proposed quarry. In early March of 2017, Jason Snow and the Savages met with a group of Tierney Road residents to discuss their plan for a quarry at the top of the road. According to several of the meeting attendees, Snow and the Savages agreed to submit a written disclosure about the proposed quarry to the group of residents but failed to do so.

According to the Savages, their intention was to sell this single parcel of land for quarrying by a small stone quarry operation, Snowstone, using minimal hand tools and a small landscaping truck. That stone would be removed over several years but that no further quarrying would be done.

In June of 2017, the Cavendish Selectboard met and discussed the proposed stone quarry. They scheduled an informational meeting on the subject later in the month. However, at that meeting approximately two weeks later, the Savages did not speak or provide any information and Jason Snow did not attend. The Selectboard agreed to ask the state to take a regulatory position on whether the quarry proposed by Snowstone was subject to Act 250.

It was around this time in late June 2017 that a group of 22 neighbors hired legal representation to fight the quarry. According to several members of the Tierney neighbors group, in September 2017, there was a site visit with residents, their attorneys, and William Burke of the Natural Resources Board.

In October of 2017, Burke issued a jurisdictional opinion that based on the arrangement between the Savages and Snow, the quarry project falls under Act 250 and stated that the original proposal was “to evade Act. 250.” Snowstone then filed an appeal in November of 2017.

The primary contention of the neighbor group has been that the quarry proposal was designed with a parcel under an acre in order to intentionally evade oversight by Act 250, and the Savages would continue to quarry subsequent small parcels, “postage stamping” their way through their land. This contention was supported by an evidentiary hearing May 17 in front of Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division.

During the deposition, Jason Snow was asked, “So you were aware of the potential applicability of Act 250 from the very beginning of your discussions with Mr. Savage, correct?

His answer was “Yes.”

“So you structured a deal you though would get around those requirements?”

He again replied, “Yes.”

Testimony by Justin Savage during the same deposition suggested further development. When asked, “Is there a chance in the future that you’re going to sit down and negotiate with somebody else for development of other stone quarrying parcels on your land,” his response was, “Have to see what the offer is.”

According to Kem Phillips, one of the neighbors opposing the quarry, “When this first came up, we were given to believe that this was just going to be one acre, a couple years, and it would be over – this was his word. Now [Savage] says under oath that he might take other offers.”

Kem’s wife, Svetlana Phillips, said that she initially opposed the quarry because they didn’t have enough information, but now she opposes the quarry because she found out through litigation and the testimony of Snow and Savage that this is going to be a bigger operation. “I want the residents of Cavendish to know that this might happen and be the same situation as the McLeans,” she said.

Maureen Savage maintains that they have no intention of developing a quarry beyond their initial parcel, and that misinformation has been spread about her family to support the neighbors cause to stop their efforts. Savage feels strongly about supporting small Vermont business and maintains that they are proposing nothing illegal, and they are doing nothing wrong. “The fear and the facts are two very different things,” she said.

In a recent development, Bruce and Linda Watson, also part of the opposing neighborhood group, grieved their 2018 taxes, citing the proposed quarry as a reason for the devaluation of their property. They won their grievance and were refunded $982 from the town of Cavendish.

After conferring with legal counsel in November of this year, the Cavendish Selectboard and Town Manager Brenden McNamara made the decision not to appeal the decision, which could open the town up to additional tax grievances on and around Tierney Road for the same reason. Several of their neighbors have said that they intend to grieve their taxes as well for 2020, largely to force the town to acknowledge and take a stand on the issue.

Maureen Savage responded to the Selectboard’s decision with a letter to the editor in surrounding papers, saying she was truly disappointed in the actions of the Cavendish Selectboard not to pursue the tax appeal with the state. She also reiterated the intention of the scope of their quarry proposal, split-stone using only hand tools and then moving it offsite for further processing if needed.

“Regarding Watson’s tax appeal decision, there are many incorrect statements and assumptions. It’s clear the state assessor was lied to by Mr. Watson and took his word as fact without confirming it,” she said.

Kem Phillips then attended the December 2019 Cavendish Selectboard meeting to read a prepared response to Savage’s published letter, disputing her claims on the scale and scope of the project.

Savage was also in attendance and responded they had offered to “deed restrict” their property.

Since that meeting, the CCCA, the nonprofit group that was established when the town was fighting the initial McLean quarry, provided a statement to McNamara to read at the next Selectboard meeting. In it, they recommend that if there is a willingness to legally restrict the property from further quarry development, that all concerned parties meet to do so.

According to their letter, they state: “As you know, we are an organization that was founded on principles of conservation and the importance of quality of life, clean air, water, healthy woodland and related issues. The current quarry proposal, because it does not require an Act 250 permit, has in fact no enforceable restrictions regarding blasting, water use, number of truck loads per day, noise etc. While Justin, Maureen and Jason did not need to ask for a jurisdictional opinion, they did, which shows a choice for responsible action. It would seem, based on this choice, that they would be willing to meet with parties involved, Tierney Road people, the town, CCCA, and others to form a legally and binding agreement about the parameters of the operation, which would then be enforceable. This is what the CCCA would recommend.”

Savage said she and her husband were “willing to sit down,” but admitted it would be challenging since “there’s been so much that’s happened.” According to her, there has been additional legal issues that have arisen with neighbors, personal attacks, and lies spread about her family. “There would have to be serious negotiations,” she said.

According to McNamara, the town’s hands are tied unless Act 250 is called into play on the project, since the town has no zoning laws. He said that the issue of changing zoning has been brought up a few times in the past and defeated twice. “The issue is status quo at this point,” he said.

In the meantime, the issue is still in the courts. A stormwater discharge permit was issued to Snowstone LLC in June 2019. An appeal is pending.