The Cavendish ARPA Advisory Committee holds its first meeting

Cavendish, Vt. – Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 27, the newly assembled ARPA Advisory Committee of Cavendish called to order its first meeting. Brendan McNamara, Cavendish Town Manager, announced that with approval from the selectboard, the committee had been established, and the purpose of the committee would be to determine the appropriation of ARPA funds.

Signed into law on March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provides additional funding for state and local governments for a variety of municipal projects. Elected leaders, with input from residents, will decide how best to allocate the funds, in keeping with the ARPA requirements.

McNamara mentioned the guidelines, which outline how the money can be spent, and how to report the expenditures. He said he would email them to the committee members so everyone could become familiar. McNamara also said he would report back on the Dec. 31, 2024 deadline, as to whether the money needed to be spent by, or committed to a specific project by that date.

In attendance were McNamara, Peter LaBelle, George Timko, Wendy Regier, Julia Gignoux, Betty McEnaney, Stephen Plunkard, and Jen Leak. Committee member Stu Lindberg was not present.

Jen Leak offered to take minutes, and McNamara said he would put together the agendas going forward, based on committee input.

McNamara stated the first order of business was to nominate a Chair and Vice-Chair to the committee. The selectboard will vote to approve the nominees and committee members at their next scheduled meeting, on Jan. 9, 2023.

Wendy Regier nominated George Timko as Chair. Peter Labelle seconded, and Timko accepted the nomination. All in attendance voted in favor. Timko then nominated Wendy Regier as Vice-Chair. Peter LaBelle seconded the motion, Regier accepted, and all voted in favor.

Cavendish residents will have a chance to voice their opinions on the committee’s plans, or suggest different projects at town meetings, and potentially a suggestion box at the town hall.

It was decided that the ARPA Advisory Committee would meet on the third Tuesday of each month with the next meeting to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:15 p.m.