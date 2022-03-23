The board establishes a Local Cannabis Control Commission

CHESTER, Vt. – During their March 16 meeting, the Chester Selectboard agreed to establish a Local Cannabis Control Commission, which will initially be staffed by members of the Selectboard, with an understanding that members of the public may apply to join.

Resident Scott Blair, who has expressed an intent to apply for a license to sell retail cannabis, said that he supported the Selectboard’s authority, much like he would a local liquor control board.

According to regulations set forth by the Vermont Cannabis Control Board municipalities, towns that elect not to establish a local control commission would have their cannabis licensing and other conditions overseen by the State.

Board Chair Arne Jonynas said that the local commission has limited authority, mostly related to zoning regulations and public nuisance ordinances, and would operate similarly to a liquor commission, issuing licenses and then approving renewals.

Resident Cathy Hasbrouck suggested that meeting with an retail applicant before the State does might make people feel better, however Jonynas clarified that the board would need a “legal, justifiable reason to refuse” a license request.

Board member Lee Gustafson suggested that, before their first official cannabis control board meeting, he gather nuisance regulations passed in other towns, specifically referencing a 2012 Ludlow ordinance that prohibited the establishment of medical marijuana dispensaries and drug and tobacco paraphernalia shops in their town. He said they can’t start passing ordinances that only affect cannabis, but that they should be having a conversation about any and all adult-only issues in Chester.

Blair said that as of March 16, he could begin the pre-qualification process with the state, which included a background check. The state will start issuing licenses in April with sales approved to begin in October.

In other business, the board agreed to address safety concerns on Route 10 that two residents brought to their attention, specifically issues with speeding and aggressive driving. Chester Town Manager Julie Hance said she would request that the Chester police department increase enforcement while she gathers crash data from VTrans, while also checking to see if the state had done a traffic study.

Jonynas said that, as Route 10 a state road, other than bolster enforcement of the area, the Board had limited power in the matter. However, he did go on to say that the information could be used as a tool when discussing speed changes with the state.

Hance also shared that the state is in the early stages of a whole reconstruction of Route 10 and suggested that residents could perhaps provide some input in that domain.

The Public Safety Building is hosting a community breakfast on the first Saturday of the month from June through September, and is working on a big community event in the late summer/early fall.

The board approved a request from Chester Townscapes to place a plaque in honor of Tory Spater on the north side of the Church Street Bridge. Spater was one of the founding members of the group over 25 years ago.

The board appointed both Harry Goodell and Phil Perlah to the Development Review Board for 3-year terms, expiring in 2025. After an executive session, the board also reappointed Peter Hudkins for a 3-year term to the Planning Commission.

The next Chester Selectboard meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. at the Chester Town Office or via Zoom. A link is available on the town website.