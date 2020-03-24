Take Out still available

As of publication, March 25, the following restaurants are open for take out or delivery as listed. Support your local restaurants if you can, and stay well!
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt.
Allen Brothers
Take Out, Deli and Prepared Meals
802-722-3395
www.facebook.com/Allen-Brothers-Farm-Stand-145834968839237
Athens Pizza
Take Out and Delivery
802-463-9777
Dari Joy
Opening for the Season April 4
Take Out Only
802-463-9816
www.facebook.com/Darijoyrestaurant
Joy Wah
Take Out Only, Limited Hours
802-463-9761
802-463-9762
Leslie’s Tavern at Rockingham
Take Out, Limited Hours
802-275-7809
802-463-4929
Pizza Palace
Take Out and Delivery
802-463-4447
Rockingham Roasters
Free Coffee Beans Delivery
CAVENDISH, Vt.
Crows Bakery & Café
Take Out Only, Limited Hours
802-226-7007
Neal’s Restaurant
Take Out Only, Non-Contact, Credit Card Only, Curbside Pickup
Limited and Discounted Menu, Hours Vary
802-226-7251
www.facebook.com/nealsrestaurant
CHARLESTOWN, N.H.
The Sumner House
Take Out and Local Delivery
603-826-0003
CHESTER, Vt.
The Free Range
Take Out Only, Limited Hours
Offering “Chester Helping Hands”
802-875-3346
MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub
Take Out Only, Limited Hours
802-875-6227
The Pizza Stone
Take Out Only, Limited Hours
802-875-2121
www.facebook.com/ThePizzaStone802
Southern Pie Café
Take Out and Free Local Delivery
802-875-7437
www.facebook.com/thesouthernpiecompany
Stone Hearth Inn and Tavern
Take Out Only, Limited Hours
802-875-2525
www.facebook.com/StoneHearthInn
GRAFTON, Vt.
MKT: Grafton
Take Out Only, New Dinner Nightly
802-843-2255
LONDONDERRY, Vt.
Garden Café and Gallery & Market
Pre-Order Take Out Only, Limited Menu
802-824-9574
www.gardencafeandgallery.com/dinner
Grandma Miller’s Pies and Pastries
Take Out Prepared Foods, Limited Bakery Items
802-824-4032
www.facebook.com/pages/category/Bakery/Grandma-Millers-Pies-and-Pastries-132549966784750
Jake’s Restaurant and Tavern
Take Out Food and Alcohol
802-824-6614
Maple Leaf Diner & Mike and Tammy’s Deli
Take Out Only, Limited Hours
802-824-9652 Diner
802-824-8100 Deli
www.facebook.com/MikeAndTammysMainStreetDeli
New American Grill
Take Out Only, Limited Menu
802-824-9844
802-824-9845
www.facebook.com/theNewAmericanGrill
The Red Slate Restaurant at Upper Pass Lodge
Take Out Only, Limited Hours
802-824-5600
LUDLOW, Vt.
Chef Mei
Take Out Only
802-228-4355
The Cookster
Open as Usual for Take Out
802-228-4983
www.facebook.com/thecooksterludlow
Downtown Grocery
Tentatively Reopening April 9, Call for Hours
Take Out Only
802-228-7566
www.facebook.com/TheDowntownGrocery
Du Jour VT
Take Out Only
802-975-0667
Goodman’s American Pie
Take Out Only, Limited Hours
802-228-4271
Ludlow Village Pizza
Take Out Only
802-228-5618
Mangiamo Ristorante
Take Out and Free Delivery
802-228-6688
Mojo Café
Take Out, Pre-Order by Phone Only
802-228-6656
Pot Belly Pub
Take Out, Limited Hours
802-228-8989
www.facebook.com/The-Pot-Belly-200680809973081
Subway
Take Out Only
802-228-7821
Menu: www.subway.com
Order: www.order.subway.com
Sweet Surrender Bakery
Limited, Varying Hours
802-228-8986
www.facebook.com/SweetSurrenderBakeryVT
Tacos Tacos
Take Out, Limited Hours
802-228-7899
Wine and Cheese Depot
Curbside Pickup Only, Call to Order and Pickup, Limited Hours
802-228-4128
SPRINGFIELD, Vt.
371 Restaurant
Take Out and Delivery, Limited Hours
802-886-8300
www.facebook.com/chavellas371restaurant
Cactus Patch – Reopening March 27
Take Out Food and Alcohol
802-885-1144
www.facebook.com/cactuspatchvt
Jake’s South Street Market
Take Out, Side Window Only
802-885-5488
www.facebook.com/Jakes-South-Street-Market-325882968358
Morse’s Market
No Contact Grocery Pick Up and Delivery
Delivery for Home Bound Residents
802-886-5500
Riverside Restaurant
Take Out and Delivery, Hours Vary
802-885-2161
www.facebook.com/RiversideRestaurant1
Simply Asian
Delivery Only, Hours may Vary
802-952-8059
www.facebook.com/simplyasianfood
Sheri’s Place
Take Out Food and Alcohol
802-885-4240
www.facebook.com/sherisrestaurant
Springfield Diner
Take Out, Hours may Vary
802-886-3463
www.facebook.com/Springfield-Diner-106802564081842
Springfield Village Pizza
Take Out, Exact Cash or Credit Card, Meet you at the Door
802-885-3355
The Sub-Way
Take Out and Delivery
802-885-2022
www.facebook.com/The-Subway-314861249302
Two Neanderthals BBQ
Take Out, Hours may Vary
802-886-1000
www.facebook.com/TwoNeanderthalsSmokinBBQ