Take Out still available

As of publication, March 25, the following restaurants are open for take out or delivery as listed. Support your local restaurants if you can, and stay well!

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt.

Allen Brothers

Take Out, Deli and Prepared Meals

802-722-3395

www.facebook.com/Allen-Brothers-Farm-Stand-145834968839237

Athens Pizza

Take Out and Delivery

802-463-9777

www.athenspizzaonline.com

Dari Joy

Opening for the Season April 4

Take Out Only

802-463-9816

www.facebook.com/Darijoyrestaurant

Joy Wah

Take Out Only, Limited Hours

802-463-9761

802-463-9762

www.joywahrestaurant.com

Leslie’s Tavern at Rockingham

Take Out, Limited Hours

802-275-7809

802-463-4929

www.lesliestavern.com

Pizza Palace

Take Out and Delivery

802-463-4447

www.pizzapalacevt.com

Rockingham Roasters

Free Coffee Beans Delivery

www.rockinghamroasters.coffee

CAVENDISH, Vt.

Crows Bakery & Café

Take Out Only, Limited Hours

802-226-7007

www.crowsbakeryandcafe.com

Neal’s Restaurant

Take Out Only, Non-Contact, Credit Card Only, Curbside Pickup

Limited and Discounted Menu, Hours Vary

802-226-7251

www.facebook.com/nealsrestaurant

CHARLESTOWN, N.H.

The Sumner House

Take Out and Local Delivery

603-826-0003

www.thesumnerhouse.com

CHESTER, Vt.

The Free Range

Take Out Only, Limited Hours

Offering “Chester Helping Hands”

802-875-3346

www.freerangerestaurantvt.com

MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub

Take Out Only, Limited Hours

802-875-6227

www.maclaomainns.com

The Pizza Stone

Take Out Only, Limited Hours

802-875-2121

www.facebook.com/ThePizzaStone802

Southern Pie Café

Take Out and Free Local Delivery

802-875-7437

www.facebook.com/thesouthernpiecompany

Stone Hearth Inn and Tavern

Take Out Only, Limited Hours

802-875-2525

www.facebook.com/StoneHearthInn

GRAFTON, Vt.

MKT: Grafton

Take Out Only, New Dinner Nightly

802-843-2255

www.facebook.com/MKTGrafton

LONDONDERRY, Vt.

Garden Café and Gallery & Market

Pre-Order Take Out Only, Limited Menu

802-824-9574

www.gardencafeandgallery.com/dinner

Grandma Miller’s Pies and Pastries

Take Out Prepared Foods, Limited Bakery Items

802-824-4032

www.facebook.com/pages/category/Bakery/Grandma-Millers-Pies-and-Pastries-132549966784750

Jake’s Restaurant and Tavern

Take Out Food and Alcohol

802-824-6614

www.jakescafe.org

Maple Leaf Diner & Mike and Tammy’s Deli

Take Out Only, Limited Hours

802-824-9652 Diner

802-824-8100 Deli

www.facebook.com/MikeAndTammysMainStreetDeli

New American Grill

Take Out Only, Limited Menu

802-824-9844

802-824-9845

www.facebook.com/theNewAmericanGrill

The Red Slate Restaurant at Upper Pass Lodge

Take Out Only, Limited Hours

802-824-5600

www.facebook.com/redslateupl

LUDLOW, Vt.

Chef Mei

Take Out Only

802-228-4355

www.chefmei.com

The Cookster

Open as Usual for Take Out

802-228-4983

www.facebook.com/thecooksterludlow

Downtown Grocery

Tentatively Reopening April 9, Call for Hours

Take Out Only

802-228-7566

www.facebook.com/TheDowntownGrocery

Du Jour VT

Take Out Only

802-975-0667

www.dujourvt.com

Goodman’s American Pie

Take Out Only, Limited Hours

802-228-4271

www.goodmansamericanpie.com

Ludlow Village Pizza

Take Out Only

802-228-5618

Mangiamo Ristorante

Take Out and Free Delivery

802-228-6688

www.mangiamoristorantevt.com

Mojo Café

Take Out, Pre-Order by Phone Only

802-228-6656

www.mojocafevt.com

Pot Belly Pub

Take Out, Limited Hours

802-228-8989

www.facebook.com/The-Pot-Belly-200680809973081

Subway

Take Out Only

802-228-7821

Menu: www.subway.com

Order: www.order.subway.com

Sweet Surrender Bakery

Limited, Varying Hours

802-228-8986

www.facebook.com/SweetSurrenderBakeryVT

Tacos Tacos

Take Out, Limited Hours

802-228-7899

www.facebook.com/TacosTacosVT

Wine and Cheese Depot

Curbside Pickup Only, Call to Order and Pickup, Limited Hours

802-228-4128

www.wineandcheesedepot.com

SPRINGFIELD, Vt.

371 Restaurant

Take Out and Delivery, Limited Hours

802-886-8300

www.facebook.com/chavellas371restaurant

Cactus Patch – Reopening March 27

Take Out Food and Alcohol

802-885-1144

www.facebook.com/cactuspatchvt

Jake’s South Street Market

Take Out, Side Window Only

802-885-5488

www.facebook.com/Jakes-South-Street-Market-325882968358

Morse’s Market

No Contact Grocery Pick Up and Delivery

Delivery for Home Bound Residents

802-886-5500

www.facebook.com/morsesmarket

Riverside Restaurant

Take Out and Delivery, Hours Vary

802-885-2161

www.facebook.com/RiversideRestaurant1

Simply Asian

Delivery Only, Hours may Vary

802-952-8059

www.facebook.com/simplyasianfood

Sheri’s Place

Take Out Food and Alcohol

802-885-4240

www.facebook.com/sherisrestaurant

Springfield Diner

Take Out, Hours may Vary

802-886-3463

www.facebook.com/Springfield-Diner-106802564081842

Springfield Village Pizza

Take Out, Exact Cash or Credit Card, Meet you at the Door

802-885-3355

The Sub-Way

Take Out and Delivery

802-885-2022

www.facebook.com/The-Subway-314861249302

Two Neanderthals BBQ

Take Out, Hours may Vary

802-886-1000

www.facebook.com/TwoNeanderthalsSmokinBBQ