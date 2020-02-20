Successful fundraiser is group effort

BY SHARON HUNTLEY, The Vermont Journal

Murdock’s fundraising event resulted in a packed house. Photo by Sharon Huntley
Bracelets made by CTES students added to the fundraising effort. Photo by Sharon Huntley

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The recent fundraising dinner to support Ludlow Rotary’s Australian Fire Disaster Relief was held Feb. 13 at Murdock’s on the Green Restaurant in Proctorsville. It raised well over $1,300 for the cause with the final tally still to be determined.

The well-attended event was a combined effort between Ludlow Rotary, Murdock’s Restaurant, and Cavendish Historical Society’s Carmine Guica Young Historians Club. Money was raised through a portion of dinner receipts donated by Murdock’s owners Pang and Etienne Ting; sales of bracelets, coasters, and placemats made by CTES students from the CGYH club; and individual donations.

