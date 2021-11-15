Springfield Selectboard will put retail cannabis option before voters

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – At their regular meeting Monday, Nov. 8, the Springfield Selectboard voted 3 to 2 to bring the question of retail cannabis in Springfield before the voters in March 2022 at the annual town meeting.

Board Chair Walter Martone has observed how other towns are addressing the issue in their meetings. He highlighted Londonderry’s approach, which included an informational meeting on the subject of retail cannabis. At that meeting, there were two experts who were able to answer the technical questions and refrained from advocating for or against the retail cannabis opt-in question.

Martone commented that if the board approved the motion, he would like to host a similar meeting in Springfield separate from the regular informational town meeting.

Board member George McNaughton motioned to include the retail cannabis option in the March 2022 town meeting. The comments from the board regarding the motion were minimal.

Vice Chair Michael Martin commented that the Legislature “has made it clear that the voters of the town of Springfield are the ones who are going to decide this, and I think it’s incumbent on us to give them the opportunity to do exactly that.”

The board took a roll call vote; Martone, Martin, and McNaughton voted “yes” and Everett Hammond and Kristi Morris both voted “no.”

Although there was a brief discussion of the 1% option tax that is also tied to the retail cannabis question, the board did not make a decision on the tax during that meeting.

In the region, both Windsor and Londonderry have opted in to retail cannabis. In early November, Ludlow voted down the option. At the time of Springfield’s meeting, 26 towns statewide have opted in. Rockingham will be discussing the issue in their Joint Board with the Bellows Falls Trustees Nov. 30, and the Chester Selectboard is planning to bring up the discussion in their meetings in the coming months.

The next Springfield Selectboard meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.