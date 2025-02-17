Springfield Selectboard reconsiders easement at Wild Trails Farms

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – At the Feb. 10 Springfield Selectboard meeting, Barbara Rodgers presented the board with a petition on behalf of Armand Soucy. The petition solicited the board’s response on two items. The first was the reopening of Ruusunen Road, which bisects land owned by Wild Trails Farms, located at 400 Ruusunen Road. The second was that the public trail established by the selectboard in December 2020 be closed and/or altered so as not to cross 356 feet of private land owned by the Armand Soucy Living Trust.

Rodgers explained that, in 2020, resident Jim Veltrop, owner of Wild Trails Farms, filed a petition to close Ruusunen Road, stating that he was planning to start a wellness, yoga, and meditation retreat center that would host outdoor events. Veltrop, Rodgers, and Soucy came to an agreement at that time that allowed Veltrop to redirect the Ruusunen Road foot traffic through a section of the Soucy property.

Rodgers told the board that now that the property is for sale, Mr. Soucy wanted to withdraw the verbal agreement made four years ago, and asked that the town reroute the trail to be entirely on Veltrop’s land.

Some discussion erupted, quickly curtailed by Chair Kristi Morris, who stated, “We will not have a free-for-all here tonight, folks.”

Board member Michael Martin recounted that he was on the board in 2020 when they voted to discontinue Ruusunen Road, which was a nonmaintained road. “The portion we agreed to discontinue,” Martin stated, “was from the old Jordan Road down to the bottom of the hill, well past where the trail began.”

Martin explained that the board made the decision based on the fact that Veltrop would take on the task of maintaining his driveway, something the town had been responsible for up until that point. “So, the town was relieved of the obligation to continue to maintain a private driveway.” Martin further stated that the town was given a “deed of easement in perpetuity for town residents to use a section of Mr. Veltrop’s land.”

The easement was written by a surveyor, Martin said. “If that easement had indicated that we were getting access to a road that was not owned by Mr. Veltrop, then that should be corrected.”

Attorney Ethan McNaughton, who stated that he was the representative for Wild Trails Farms, presented the board with the land records and historical research dating back to the 1800s that he claimed showed the trail is, in fact, not on the Soucy land at all.

McNaughton declared, “That issue was specifically looked at by the board, by the town’s attorney, and we crafted, with input at the time, to make sure… [the trail] was not going on Soucy’s road.”

Additionally, McNaughton told the board, the original idea has proved to be unsustainable for his client, but remarked, “[Veltrop] has run a retreat center. His hope is that it will be bought by somebody who continues the retreat center, and he has an interested person right now.” McNaughton invited people to visit the Wild Trails Farms website to see what the property looks like now, and the improvements made by Veltrop over the past 5 years.

After spending more than an hour on this topic, and with the understanding that the issue was in its early stages of resolution and any action taken would require a public hearing, Morris recognized a number of hands up in the meeting, wanting to comment.

Mr. Veltrop was among those gathered, and spoke in defense of himself and Wild Trails Farms saying, “We did the best we could to maintain these trails, but I would not ride my tractor up that road today. It is just not safe.” He referred to sections that “wash away,” and told the meeting the damage “would take tens of thousands of dollars to repair.”

Finally, Martin asked if a motion was in order, stating, “To correct this petition in the town records…and to indicate the selectboard or the Town of Springfield has no desire to change Ruusunen Road to its original location, and to work with their surveyors to remedy the issue of boundary lines.” Martin questioned if 60 days would be enough time to accomplish that.

In summation, Morris reiterated, “So the motion is, as Mr. Martin so eloquently stated, that the selectboard will not consider the land use record petition that was filed. [Instead], we are asking the two attorneys for the property owner and the town to review and update the right-of-way considerations.”

The board approved applications from Jennifer Nelson for the inclusion committee, and Chuck Wise for the middle-income housing committee, while also voting in favor of Heather Frahm as board liaison to the housing committee.

The Springfield inclusion committee asked the selectboard to post a statement addressing a recent incident of racist graffiti. The committee suggested the language as “We, the Selectboard of Springfield, condemn the recent racist graffiti and affirm the Declaration of Inclusion of the Town of Springfield.”

Board member Mike Schmitt suggested the declaration be amended to say, “the recent and all racist graffiti,” which was approved by the board.