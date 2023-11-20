Springfield Selectboard moves into budget season

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Selectboard met on Monday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m., for their regular meeting, and held a budget workshop immediately following. Town manager Jeff Mobus told the board that he had met with the budget advisory committee twice, and that all department heads had submitted responsible budgets maintaining the current level of services. Mobus said there are decisions to be made, but that he was “confident that we can provide a budget to the taxpayers that both continues existing services and abides by the board’s guidance.”

The board approved two special event permits, for Shelburne Vineyard and Eden Ice Cider Company, to co-host wine and cider tastings on Saturday, Dec. 2, at The Gallery at the VAULT at 68 Main Street. The holiday-themed event runs from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and includes artist demonstrations, gift wrapping, and music.

The board voted in agreement with library director Sue Dowdell and the library trustees, who recommended increasing the nonresident library fee from $50 per year to $60, effective Jan. 1, 2024, with a scheduled increase on July 1, 2025, to $70.

A bid from Control Technologies for $80,525 to replace the failing air handler and condenser in the library was approved by the board, with money coming from the library renovation fund.

Board member Walter Martone mentioned a previous discussion regarding replacing the library roof, and voiced his concern regarding leaving enough funds in the account to cover the cost of inevitable, necessary roof repairs. The library fund currently has $98,000 available.

Dowdell responded, saying she was looking into grant funds for the roof project and would get back to the board when she had more information.

Mobus and the board revisited the discussion of removing 98 diseased pine trees at the Oakland Cemetery, with the board ultimately voting to accept the vendor’s proposal and agreed upon payment schedule. The tree removal work will begin in the spring of 2024.

The board voted to approve an increase in on-call firefighter pay rates, as recommended by Mobus, at the request of Chief Paul Stagner, who could not attend Monday night’s meeting. The new rates will go into effect Dec. 3, 2023, and can be viewed on the town website within the meeting packet.

Mobus reported that the town put up two neglected Wall Street properties for auction, and received bids of $31,750 for 151 Wall Street, and $20,000 for 188 Wall Street. Steve Ankuda, Springfield town attorney, is working on closing both bids, according to Mobus.

Mobus also was happy to announce that they have filled the positions of maintenance foreman, two maintenance workers, and water and wastewater operator.

The board toured the wastewater plant on Nov. 8, and discussed the need to replace aging equipment and update the composting process, which has been handled the same way for 30 years. There are newer, more efficient ways to process the composted product, and Mobus mentioned they learned that upgrading the facility will be costly, but would benefit not only the Town of Springfield, but the region, providing a revenue stream for the town while addressing regional composting needs.

Board Chair Kristi Morris said they are waiting for the evaluation of the plant to be completed, then the board will need to review, make some decisions, and work out how the town will pay for the new equipment. There are some grants coming up for wastewater upgrades, reported Morris, but town residents will be responsible for a portion of the costs, to be determined.

Springfield Parks and Recreation director Chris Merrill was present, and reported to the board on a recent commissioned analysis of the town pool, stating that the “overall figures are not good.”

To bring it up to safety standards could be $400,000-$500,000 or more, according to the report.

“There’s quite a list,” remarked Merrill.

Merrill also reported that the town’s pickleball park attendance was almost at a maximum, and he said they looked forward to adding adult volleyball once a week, and new this season, adult dodgeball.

One item of note is that the bridge on Greeley Road will be closed for the winter. The supporting structure is not stable, and the town is working with engineers to research ways to repair the bridge, with construction planned for the 2024 season.