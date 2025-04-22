Springfield holds public meetings on summer road projects

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Two construction projects were presented for public discussion at the start of the April 14 Springfield Selectboard meeting. The first up for review was the replacement of the Riverside culvert, located at Route 11, just west of Fairground Road near the middle school. Several representatives from the Vermont Department of Transportation (VTrans) were at the meeting to field questions. Geoff Dargan, a VTrans structures designer, led the presentation and introduced the others, including Bethany Oprendek, who Dargan said was the main public information contact.

At the outset, Dargan clarified the location of the work was not the nearby bridge over the Black River, but a culvert located 1/4 mile from the intersection of Route 11 and Route 106, and 1/5 mile from the intersection of Route 11 and Park Street. Fairground Road will remain open during construction.

The plan includes a 40-day closure of Route 11 that will take place after July 4 and be completed on or before Aug. 18. The public can expect lane and shoulder closures, but pedestrian access will be maintained through the work zone via a temporary pedestrian bridge.

The culvert was originally built in 1960. Dargan explained the construction would result in new pavement and sidewalk, higher quality subbase materials, refreshed storm drainage facilities, and greater resiliency overall. Detailed infographics are available to view on the town website within the April 14 meeting packet.

The preconstruction phase will extend from mid-May to mid-June, and motorists may encounter occasional, short-term lane closures on Vermont Route 11. From mid-June leading up to the week before July 4 weekend, longer-term lane closures and moderate delays are to be expected. Sidewalks will remain open during this time, and two-way traffic will resume outside the hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The expected 40-day bridge closure while the new box culvert, retaining walls, and sewer are installed will cause the longest delays, with local car traffic diverted to Park Street, and regional and truck traffic directed along Route 10.

The contractor, Kubricky Construction, is incentivized to complete the project early, and must open the bridge prior to the start of the fall semester at Riverside Middle School in mid-August. Construction work hours during this phase will be from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Kelly Stettner, founder of the Black River Action Team (BRAT), thanked VTrans for their presentation, and for taking proactive steps to repair and improve the culvert. Stettner was attending the meeting via Zoom, and asked to hear a bit about the procedures being followed to protect the stream during the work.

A representative from Kubricky said there were multiple measures being employed at the site to protect the environment, including temporarily relocating, or “bypass pumping,” the stream to prevent damaging the existing stream bed, and utilizing several techniques of “site erosion prevention measures.” Soil tests will be conducted to determine the level of petroleum contaminants and how best to remove and properly dispose of the chemicals.

The second of the two public meetings was regarding the Leland Avenue and Boynton Drive Stormwater Improvements Project. Logan Nicoll, from the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission (MARC), addressed the meeting, reporting that VTrans had reviewed and approved the conceptual plans, making only some minor comments that will be addressed in the next week or so. Nicoll told the board this would be the final public meeting on the design process, with the purpose of the night’s presentation being the review of the conceptional plans and potential environmental impacts.

Nicoll called the proposal “pretty cut and dry,” designed to the standard specifications for this type of culvert. The upgrade will allow the collection of more stormwater runoff that has been creating “scour events,” referring to the erosion and loss of soil and sediment that occurs during high water flow or floods, causing damage to bridges, dams, pipelines, and other infrastructure.

The project area, which encompasses Leland Avenue down to Boynton Drive, would direct runoff to an existing stormwater retention pond for treatment before being released into an unnamed tributary to the Black River. The goal is to keep stormwater from channelizing through private yards. The construction phase is not scheduled until mid-2026, possibly 2027.