SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, May 26, the Selectboard met over Zoom to discuss a lease extension with American Cell Tower and to authorize the town attorney to prepare for the annual tax sales. The Selectboard also approved a proposed COVID-19 addendum to the delinquent tax policy for properties that may have been affected by the pandemic.

Town Manager Steven Neratko explained that the American Tower wanted to extend their lease on the cell tower. The lease on the tower is contracted until 2032, but American Tower requests to extend the lease until 2062, or they would purchase the tower for $300,000.

Lease consultant Dawn Christmore was present on the Zoom meeting to answer questions about the extension. She explained that Verizon originally built the tower in 2007 and sold it to American Tower in 2015. Both the police and fire departments have the right to install equipment needed on the tower, rent-free.

American Tower is currently breaking even on the tower. By extending the lease, it would open up the chance that a new tenant would be interested in the site. The tower currently has 12 years left in their lease with the town, but a lease of at least 20 years remaining would be more desirable to buyers. As of May 15, 2020, American Tower pays the town $2,202.82 in rent each month, and a 3% escalation is applied every year in May. With the lease extension, these terms and conditions would remain the same.

Kristi Morris asked if there was anything in the town charter that would prevent the Selectboard from extending the lease to 42 years. Board Chair Walter Martone agreed that they might have to check with the town attorney first.

The lease extension was approved subject to the town attorney’s approval.

Neratko reported to the Selectboard that Barbara Courchesne, delinquent tax collector, and Steve Ankuda, the town attorney, are working to schedule a tax sale in August or early September this year. The Selectboard needed to adopt a motion to authorize Ankuda to prepare for and conduct the sale. The motion passed unanimously.

The Selectboard then looked at a proposed COVID-19 addendum to the delinquent tax policy to provide assistance to taxpayers affected by the pandemic. The resulting plan would help taxpayers who were up-to-date on their taxes at the end of December 2019 but have since fallen behind over the third and fourth quarter payment periods. The taxpayers would have the ability to make an agreement with the town and would not have to pay the 8% penalty portion of their dues upfront. If they remain current on their tax payments as of May 2021, then the penalty would be waived at that time. Finance Director Cathy Sohngen said that approximately 300 taxpayers could take advantage of this program.

Selectboard member Michael Martin said, “I’m not sure we’re finished feeling the impacts of the COVID-19… This agreement would only allow for quarters three and four of 2019-20. I’m curious to know if there’s any capacity… to consider adding first quarter of 2020-21 to this agreement.”

Neratko responded that there may be opportunity down the road to continue the arrangement for the first quarter payments and that he and Sohngen would review revenues closely.

Courchesne reinforced that the Selectboard could revisit the plan at the beginning of the new tax year or by May 15, 2021 prior to the penalty being assessed. The Selectboard also passed the motion unanimously.

Lastly, the Selectboard passed an emergency ordinance that authorizes the town manager to suspend the requirement and enforcement of any ordinances, regulations, and zoning by-laws in order to assist restaurants and other businesses in resuming operations as the state allows for more businesses to reopen with social distancing requirements.

The next regular Selectboard meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 8 at 7 p.m.