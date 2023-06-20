Springfield Selectboard approves $4 million water budget

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Selectboard Chair Kristi Morris called the public hearing to order at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 12, to review and hear input from the town on the water and wastewater budget for fiscal year 2024. Morris asked Town Manager Jeff Mobus to “introduce the numbers.”

Mobus announced, “This budget, $3,994,510 is a 2.67% increase over last year’s budget,” calling it a “very responsible increase.” He further stated that because the town had paid off the water bond, and interest payments in other bonds have been decreasing, they were able to keep the increase to a minimum.

Superintendent Jeff Strong, Nate Fraser, and Roy Farrar of the Springfield Water and Sewer department were in attendance to field questions from residents, as well as present the board with a department update including the reality of pending, future costs.

Resident Doug Johnston asked for clarification on how a base rate was determined, versus cost based on volume, since companies use much more water than a residence. Johnston asked, “Wouldn’t it be more fair to base it on usage per customer?”

Strong responded by saying, “The base rate is based on the size of the meter. So, the larger you are, the larger your meter will be, and the higher the base rate would be.”

Mobus added, “The more volume increases, the lower the base rate for water usage will be for everyone.”

Farrar explained that, as part of a 2018 grant, the water and sewer department had proposed a projected replacement plan, and tried to address 15 or so locations per year. Unfortunately, Farrar reported they had not been able to meet that number so far, and the state wants more.

“They are requiring us to survey, document, and present to the EPA all remaining locations of lead in the water system, then they’ll want us to remove it.” Farrar reported, “There’s not a lot of lead in this town, but a lot of old cast iron.”

This will create “significant expense” for the town in the next five years or so, Farrar said.

The department estimates there are around 2,300 water services that exist within Springfield, but not all have lead. Their job will be to inspect each property, starting by sampling how many iron pipe services there are, then determine how many were constructed prior to 1950 with cast iron mains and possible lead goosenecks. According to Farrar, “It will be a few years out before we get to the replacement portion of the project.”

Morris asked the department to keep the board updated, and said it may be smart to consider putting into place a capital plan, or upcoming expenditures fund.

Farrar told Morris, “My budget is tight. And, since Covid, the cost of everything has skyrocketed, and getting materials here is difficult. There are also fewer people willing to do the work.”

Board member Michael Martin recommended adding a capital plan contingency fund to the budget currently up for review, to establish a reserve for the eventual replacement projects.

Mobus disagreed. “These projects that we’re discussing will be millions. We’d have to get a bond for that, we’re not going to save that amount of money.”

Ultimately, the board voted to accept the budget as proposed, with no additional revisions.

The board gave approval to The Copper Fox to obtain a catering permit to serve food and alcohol at the inaugural Springfield Street Festival, scheduled for July 15 in Comtu Cascade Park. Jessica Martin, director of Springfield on the Move, was on hand to present some details of the festival’s layout, and the plan for a 21-and-older section for alcohol sales.

The board approved moving forward to change the residency requirement for Springfield’s fire chief and deputy fire chief positions. Instead, the requirement would state the applicant must live within a “30-minute response time.” A second review and public hearing will take place on July 10, prior to a final decision being made.

All unregistered dog owners are on notice, per a review of records by Town Clerk Barbara Courchesne, who then compiled a list of owners who have not so far re-registered their dogs. Courchesne explained that the deadline for registration was April 1. In May, any delinquent registrar would have received a warning letter from the town, with fines and late fees added. Ultimately, the list goes to warrant, and the town constable will contact each owner within 90 days.

A vacancy on the town inclusion committee was quickly filled after Mobus stated, “If a town committee member misses three consecutive regular meetings, the chair of that committee will report the absences to the selectboard, who may declare that position vacant. Crystal Stevens has missed seven regular inclusion committee meetings.” Mobus recommended the board declare the seat as vacant, which they approved.

Mobus quickly presented the board with the appointment of Marianne Morales, who had sent in an application for the position, as replacement, receiving unanimous approval.

The board also acted to fill one of two vacancies on the library trustee board, appointing L. Chris Gotting to the seat, through March 2024.

Mobus and the board had previously discussed and preliminarily approved changes to the contracts for town employees, including non-bargaining employees. These revisions are reflected in the fiscal year 2024 budget, and Mobus reviewed each item with the board, with regards to cost of living raises, vacation and health insurance policy adjustments, and retirement benefits. The board voted its approval of the policy changes.

At the last meeting, the board discussed the rising expenses of operating the transfer station, and the potential to raise usage fees. Approving an increase in the price of punch cards from $7.50 to $8.50 effective July 1, the board, after lengthy discussion, left the compost disposal at no cost to citizens. The town pays an estimated $600-$700 per month to provide composting services.

The board will next meet on July 10, 2023, at 7 p.m.