Springfield citizens establish conservation committee

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Selectboard interviewed two candidates applying for a development review board (DRB) position via an executive session, before reconvening and launching into their regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 23.

The first item on the agenda revealed the change in ownership of Joe’s Discount Beverages, with the board’s approval of liquor and tobacco licenses for Agora Spirits LLC out of Claremont, N.H., the purchaser. The new owners were at the meeting and told the board they plan to keep the name as is.

Jim Fog was reappointed to the budget advisory committee, and Michael Kollman was appointed as a regular member of the DRB, both at the recommendation of town manager Jeff Mobus. Joe Wilson was named as DRB alternate.

The board voted to establish a conservation committee of seven members, whose mission will be “to preserve, create, and maintain vibrant natural habitats for a sustainable Springfield.”

According to a statement from Carrie Kellow, the group of residents came together for the “cause of conserving our natural resources, and to [educate] all of the community on the benefits and possibilities we have available to us to protect and maintain these natural resources.”

The group’s focus will be education and public outreach, and by coordinating with local conservation organizations, will identify vulnerable areas and habitats, and organize volunteers to tackle improvements and redevelopment. The committee will work with the selectboard, planning commission, and other town entities, to assist and provide recommendations on conservation considerations.

Mobus presented the board with a request for $25,000 from the town budget, to go toward the removal of 100 large, diseased trees at the cemetery that are currently posing a threat to public safety and risk damaging historic gravestones if they come down in a storm. Board member Michael Martin questioned the fiscal responsibility of the cemetery commission, and after some discussion, the board approved Mobus’ request, contingent on the commission’s contribution of $22,500, based on the quote from the lowest bid.

Mobus and the board reviewed the regional priority project list, a compiled list of 10 proposed area projects eligible for state and federal funding. Included on the list are proposals for road improvements, affordable housing, addressing village water and wastewater concerns, and other redevelopment projects.

In partnership with the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission (MARC), the Springfield Regional Development Corporation (SRDC) will provide the list to the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) in consideration for grant funding. Eligible projects need to clearly benefit the region, show economic development potential, and be nearly “shovel ready,” as board member Walter Martone explained.

Mobus presented his Budget Message FY 2024-2025, which is available to view within the Oct. 23 meeting packet on the town website. Mobus admitted the town is facing many challenges this year, in part because the number of priority projects is larger than in any previous fiscal year. With the rising cost of fuel and materials, continuing supply chain issues, and a dearth of qualified employees, the urgency of some municipal projects will need to be weighed against the need to maintain the town’s infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, culverts, and retaining walls.

On a positive note, Mobus pointed out that they were very close to being awarded a FEMA grant, which will cover 90% of the cost of the Weathersfield Dam demolition. If approved, there would be no impact on the tax rate, because Springfield voters appropriated a fund for the project 30 years ago, an indication of how long projects can take to get funded, noted Mobus.

In conclusion, Mobus stated, “While no one wants to tell the taxpayers that a project must be delayed, it is important that we be responsible and efficient with our available resources to move Springfield forward.”

Additional agenda items from Mobus included an update on the status of the bridge on Greeley Road. Mobus stated that he’d met with the public works department, and they agreed that, if feasible, an emergency repair to the bridge was warranted. The next step is to meet with engineers and work up a cost estimate and plans to present to the board.

This year’s extensive water project is winding down, reported Mobus, saying that new lines are in and being used. He said there will be a flow test scheduled to determine additional capacity, but everything is looking good thus far.

The board moved to approve a bid of $25,000 to clean the chimney at the community center, a task that hadn’t been done in decades, creating a dangerous situation when using the boiler. This means the heat cannot be turned on until the chimney has been swept. Mobus hoped to have that job completed in the next few weeks.

The selectboard is scheduled to meet twice in November, on Nov. 13 and Nov. 27.