Springfield adopts Town Plan, restricts firearms discharge in Hartness Park

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A debate that began at the June 17 Springfield Selectboard meeting, regarding an ordinance change that proposed banning the discharge of firearms in Hartness Park, continued with a public hearing held on Monday, Aug. 12.

Initially, Springfield Trails & Rural Economy (ST&RE) had presented the selectboard with a request to ban hunting in the park. After reviewing state statutes, it was determined that a town does not have the authority to ban hunting, but they are allowed to regulate or prohibit the use of firearms and ammunition.

At the August meeting, former selectboard member Walter Martone commented that he found some details about the history of Hartness Park after doing some research, and said he thought it was “interesting that Mr. [James] Hartness donated the property to the town, ‘bequeathing 85 acres…for the purpose of picnicking and recreation,’ and that was written in his will.” Martone said he felt the ordinance change was appropriate, considering the initial usage intended by Hartness.

At one point during the meeting, Selectboard Chair Kristi Morris took a moment to apologize to board member Heather Frahm and to the board, for comments he made at a recent strategic planning meeting. He acknowledged that his purpose as chair is “to facilitate an agenda and maintain order. Nowhere does the chair have the authority to try to control members,” Morris stated.

The board heard from Ronald Whitcomb, the alleged victim of a dog biting incident in which Richard Knight, the owner of the dog, was issued a $500 ticket. Knight sent a letter to the board contesting the ticket, yet to date the board has not been able to contact Knight, nor was he in attendance at Monday night’s meeting.

In attendance was Whitcomb, who gave an emotional testimony of the account of being attacked and bitten by one of “three, huge,” unleashed dogs that ambushed him and his wife while they were walking. Whitcomb recalled how, if not for his wallet in his back pocket, the bite wound would have been worse.

As Whitcomb recounted the altercation with Knight, who, Whitcomb stated, was shouting at the top of his lungs, he admitted, “I’ve never had anything like this happen to me in my life. It was horrible. This shouldn’t have happened.”

The board voted unanimously to deny Knight’s appeal. The Springfield police are aware of the situation, and likely will follow up.

On the lighter side of the meeting’s agenda, an event permit and noise waiver request for the Dewey Street Block Party, submitted by Brad Veysey, was reviewed and approved. The event will take place on Sept. 7, from 12-6 p.m., on South Bridge Street, between Union and Hunter. The board also approved the permit request for the Apple Festival, to be held on Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Riverside Middle School.

The board voted unanimously to approve a proposal presented by town manager Jeff Mobus from Crown Point Excavation to assist in the repair of some of the road erosion damage caused by excessive stormwater runoff. Mobus explained that the state has required the town to address all such sections by 2027, and the town is working on that.

However, although the town has received grants in aid funding, the strict timeline imposed by the state to complete the work of certain areas before MARC funding expires on Sept. 30 makes it necessary to bring in the excavation company. These sections are along Randall Hill, Craigue Hill, and Mile Hill. The funding covers 90% of the cost of the work.

After a public hearing on July 15, and some minor changes made to the Town Plan by the selectboard, “a clean version” of the plan was presented to the board at the Aug. 12 meeting and was unanimously adopted by the board.

The Springfield Town Plan expires every eight years; however, it was noted that the town is preparing to update the Energy Chapter within the next 18 months, which will require another adoption of the Town Plan.

The selectboard’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 9.