Shear Beauty Salon now open in Woolson Block

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Since it opened June 4, Shear Beauty Salon in downtown Springfield has hit the road running. Owner Daryl Turner has been in the salon business for 15 years at a local salon, but last December she decided she was ready to set out on her own. Now, half a year later, she has opened her chic space as the first business in the newly remodeled Woolson Block.

Daryl, a mom of four, is excited for her new venture. She credits Jessica Martin from Springfield on the Move for helping her through the process. Springfield as a whole, she says, has been a very supportive community. “Small town Springfield, I love,” she says. “It’s truly an upcoming town. It’s going to be great.”

As the corner storefront, Shear Beauty Salon is in a prime foot traffic location, especially with the state lifting Covid-19 restrictions as well as the recent opening of the Springfield Food Co-Op on Main Street.

Shear Beauty Salon is very inviting. The large floor-to-ceiling storefront windows bring in sunlight into the open space. The remodeled storefronts have a clean, updated feel while highlighting their historic features such as the wood floors and intricate tin tiled ceilings. “I love the historic industrial look of this space and being right out on Main Street,” Daryl says. “It just seemed like the perfect location.”

Three attractive styling booths and a shampoo station fill out the space while maintaining an airy and open look. Daryl calls the space a work-in-progress. Some furnishings have been on backorder due to Covid-19, but she will be adding in pieces along the way, including some of her own artwork.

Shear Beauty Salon is open Monday, Thursday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and by appointment Tuesday and Wednesday. The family-friendly salon specializes in cuts, colors, foils, and bridal hair. For more information or to book an appointment online, find Shear Beauty Salon on Facebook and Instagram or call 802-885-6050. The salon is also accessible from the Park Street entrance.