Selectboard signs contract for Rockingham Town Hall roof repair

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – At the Tuesday, May 27, special meeting, held at 5 p.m., in the lower theater, municipal manager Scott Pickup requested the selectboard’s authorization to begin the Rockingham Town Hall roof replacement project. After reviewing several rounds of bids, Pickup reported that only one bidder was able to meet all the requirements.

Pickup told the board the roof is in “very, very dire shape,” and the job presents special circumstances, such as the additional work of removing then returning the HVAC equipment on the roof, that some contractors could not accommodate. More than just a roof replacement project, Pickup reminded the board that new drainage and other important upgrades were needed to be sure the roof remains watertight and functional. The recommendation from Stevenson’s Associates was for the board to award the contract to Triumph Roofing.

Board member Rick Cowan remarked, “They are the highest bidder by about $120,000, and they’re almost twice as much as Vermont Construction Company.”

“Don’t forget,” Pickup said, “[there are] additional requirements because we have MERP [Municipal Energy Resilience Program] money into this project, so we have to have some additional insulation and energy efficiency, that was part of the analysis.” The state has provided $150,000 toward the project, which will progress through the summer to be completed by fall.

The board awarded the project to Triumph Roofing for $625,250.

Selectboard Chair Peter Golec moved ahead to the second agenda item, a revisiting of the proposed town flag policy.

The debate centered on whether the town should abide strictly by the state policy of displaying only the U.S. flag and Vermont state flag on municipal buildings, or the selectboard should authorize the additional display of other flags and banners at their discretion.

Board member Bonnie North made a statement. “My heart and my sense of right and wrong and morality is very much in favor of the town recognizing the Pride movement in the official way, but that’s not why I am sitting in this chair,” North began. “I was elected to represent all the voters of Rockingham, and to vote with the best interest of the town forefront in my mind.”

North read a proclamation issued by Gov. Scott in May of last year, recognizing June 2024 as Pride Month in Vermont and acknowledging the state’s history of supporting the civil rights of the LGBTQ+ community. North proposed that the selectboard issue a similar proclamation representing the town that stated, in addition to the official flag policy, “During the month of June, Pride banners may be displayed on town-owned property.”

North was making a distinction between ‘flags’ and ‘banners,’ but Golec responded, “If we allow that on municipal property, we are opening ourselves up, as [town attorney Stephen] Ankuda had said, for possible legal or confrontational issues.”

Board member John Dunbar commented, “We’re going to have to define what constitutes a banner…I think we are opening ourselves up to litigation by not having a policy.”

Dunbar and North discussed implementing a separate policy for commemorative flags, banners, and pennants. “Whether it’s the alumni flag, or another flag that’s commemorating a certain event or time period, I’m certain that could be proposed.”

Cowan asked if the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) leaves the decision up the town selectboard, to which Golec replied, “That’s correct.”

Ultimately, the board decided to delay voting until the June 10 meeting before adjourning into executive session to discuss a real estate matter.