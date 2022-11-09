Selectboard discusses and reviews Bike/Ped Committee

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Rockingham Selectboard discussed the Bike/Ped Committee with requests for a historic marker at Riverfront Park and additional bicycle racks.

Board member Rick Cowan, as liaison for the Committee, proposed a new name; the Walk/Bike Committee. Members Marsha Stern, Bonnie Anderson, and Stan Talstra recommended a new member, Peter Bergstrom.

Cowan explained that it was beneficial to have Bergstrom, a Saxtons River Valley Trail Initiative (SRVTI) member on the Walk/Bike Committee because of his trail expertise.

Board member Bonnie North said the Bellows Falls Historical Society had recommended the name Riverfront Trail for the historic marker to avoid confusion and better connect the Riverfront Park and Trails to the SRVTI trails. The Board passed authorization for the historical marker.

Cowan said the Committee had discussed two additional bicycle racks; one installed at the Hetty Green Park near the stairs behind TD Bank, the other at the Saxtons River Market. Each rack holds three bikes and costs $1,040. Cowan explained that Saxtons River was willing to pay for half of the rack that would be installed at the Market, and the town was asked to pay for the other half and for the one at Hetty Green.

Board member Elijah Zimmer said, “By tradition, not by statute, Bellows Falls Downtown (BFDDA) Design Committee has advised design.” He suggested the purchase should further the unified appearance downtown.

Development Director Gary Fox said that a Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) Transportation Alternatives Grant was beneficial for the nature of the trail connection; from the ADA, family-oriented Riverfront, to the steep, backwoods SRVTI trail. He explained that the VTrans grant was interested in a transportation aspect and would fund the scope and engineering to make the connection ADA accessible, and ensure better stormwater drainage.

Fox explained why they were not awarded the VT Outdoor Recreation (VOREC) grant last year. He said that the grant was competitive and reviewer feedback showed that the board wanted to see robust community support. Fox said that the Transportation Alternatives grant would help with funding for the trail connection to Saxtons River.

Zimmer stated that it provides reinforcement that the trail is connecting neighborhoods; offering a back way to Granger and Barker Streets “could be a major boost to that particular part of Town.”

A trail organization meeting is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Rockingham Free Public Library for a discussion on pedestrian transportation. Fox said the VTrans grant is due on Dec. 14.

The next meeting of the Rockingham Selectboard is Nov. 14; they meet on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Lower Theater of the Bellows Falls Opera House.