Scarecrow on Main contest winners announced

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Scarecrows on Main contest, organized by the Ludlow Parks and Recreation Department, drew 25 participants and engaged visitors to walk along Main Street taking pictures and enjoying the spooktacular decorations.

Contest judges selected winners over Columbus Day weekend from two categories, family and businesses, for scariest, most creative, and best-recycled material. There was also a best for business category. The winners from the family category will receive a gift card from one of the businesses that entered, and the businesses will receive a gift card to the Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The family winners of the contest are: Scariest, Tucker family; Most Creative, Peggy Olney; Best Recycled Material, Mount Holly grades one and two. Business winners are: Scariest, Fletcher Memorial Library; Most Creative, Touch of Peace Farm; Best Recycled Material, Benson’s Chevrolet; and Best for Business, Okemo Mountain.

Ludlow Parks and Recreation Director Nick Miele said that to his knowledge this was the first time the town had run a scarecrow contest and he “was impressed not only with the creativity of the scarecrows, but also the number of people who would stop and take pictures with them.”