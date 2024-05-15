SAU60 creating stronger partnership with FMSF

LANGDON, N.H. – In a recent joint news release, it was announced by the Fall Mountain Regional School District (SAU60) and the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund (FMSF) that the two organizations will join forces through a “memorandum of understanding,” declaring a more concentrated, cooperative effort in regards to scholarship funding and opportunities for the students within their district.

SAU60 is the State of New Hampshire’s legally organized administrative body responsible for all public schools in Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon, Walpole, and North Walpole, while the FMSF is a 100% volunteer-led, 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises funds and administers scholarships to resident-students of these communities.

Although separate entities, the school district and the scholarship fund have certainly maintained a positive, more informal collaborative relationship over the years, However, the two groups will now outline a more consistent and detailed plan for cooperation moving forward.

Led by superintendent Christopher Spence, SAU60 is looking to build a stronger school district through creating better community engagement, and a stronger commitment to lifelong learning. Staffed by community liaison Alice Cable, the recently launched office of family and community engagement focuses on building and strengthening community programs and partnerships with other local organizations.

In working alongside FMSF, SAU60 will also be looking at programs designed to increase awareness among students, parents, and teachers regarding various scholarships that are available for a wide array of higher educational programs after high school.

“Ultimately, we need to inspire young students to aspire to higher education and skills that will build a healthier and stronger local community,” Rich Nalevanko said in a recent FMSF press release. Nalevanko is the president of the FMSF.

Each year, students who reside in the Fall Mountain School District can apply for FMSF scholarships through the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation scholarship portal. The application process usually starts in mid-April, and applicants can apply at www.nhcf.org/apply-for-a-scholarship. This school year’s applications were submitted on April 15, with scholarships awarded in early June. Numerous resources about scholarships and the applications process are also available through the Fall Mountain Regional High School Counseling Department.

Moving forward, FMSF and SAU60 will also be looking to the community for feedback on what skills they feel are needed in the current workplace landscape, as to help prioritize post-high school scholarships in these identified areas. This formula has already proven successful when, after receiving community feedback, FMSL partnered with the high school’s careers in technical education department (CTE) to create a CTE “student of the month award,” as well as creating several scholarship awards for students pursuing CTE programs.

“We look forward to deepening our collaboration with FMSF moving forward, to build a better, stronger school district, to provide funds for education beyond high school,” Spence, concluded in the press release.

Donations to benefit Fall Mountain students can be sent to the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund Inc., P.O. Box 0116, Walpole, N.H. 03608-0116. All donations are tax deductible.