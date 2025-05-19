Route 11 scoping study presented at Springfield public meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – VTrans project manager Taylor Sisson led a presentation on the Route 11 scoping study at the Monday, May 12, Springfield public meeting, and listened to feedback from residents.

The study focuses on four intersections along Route 11: Route 106, Valley Street, Summer Street, and South Street. Of the four, the intersection of Route 11 and Route 106 near the Springfield Plaza reported the highest number of car accidents. Crash and travel data was gathered from all four intersections to inform the study, which also considered congestion and queue lengths during peak hours, and pedestrian and bicyclist safety, specifically around the transit stop locations.

According to the VTrans database, Main Street sees about 10,000 vehicle trips per day on average. The high volume, combined with the narrowness of Summer and Park Streets, combined with on-street parking, creates congestion in this area.

The intersection of Route 11 and South Street handles traffic to and from the high school, tech center, a retirement community at the top of that hill, and the DMV on Mineral Street. This intersection sees the second largest number of crashes.

The public was asked to respond by sharing how safe they feel driving, biking, or walking through these intersections, what their experience has been with traffic congestion, and with which of the locations, if any, they have encountered problems.

Sisson told the board that VTrans has received public responses via email, and they expect to receive more. Sisson also mentioned that he had taken a meeting with Jeff Mobus and Ben Moffit to consider their point of view as town manager and highway superintendent, respectively.

Board member Mike Schmitt commented that the South Street intersection should be “the number one priority.” Schmitt said he has almost been side-swiped there twice, and called the intersection “a disaster.” Others agreed.

Schmitt also reported that he regularly travels down Valley Street, and said the wait, especially during school hours, can be 25 minutes.

Vice Chair Michael Martin asked VTrans if they had considered the option of a roundabout at the South Street intersection.

Sean Neely, an engineering consultant working with VTrans on the study, replied that it was one alternative that VTrans is evaluating. “It would likely call for a mini roundabout in a location like that,” Neely said. He added, “A roundabout would force drivers to slow down and drive at a consistent speed.”

Springfield resident Jules O’Guin was attending online and voiced that they spend a lot of time walking in Springfield, and reported how hard it is to navigate these intersections as a pedestrian. They also mentioned that crossing Clinton Street at South Street feels “extremely treacherous,” with people consistently exceeding the 25 mph speed limit.

O’Guin told the board their biggest concern was the intersection of Route 11 and Route 106, and they supported the idea of a roundabout. They mentioned that the town owns the properties on either side of Eaton Street, so already has the right of way.

O’Guin detailed the difficulty of “just walking, just shopping around town,” and said trying to use the sidewalks as they are now to get from the Plaza into downtown via River Street does not make any sense, and pedestrians end up walking in the median rather than on the sidewalk.

One resident relayed the issues he had experienced with each of the intersections, and pointed out that the elevation difference at South Street and Route 11 would make it difficult to construct a roundabout there.

Moffit spoke, stating that he “will advocate personally against the rotaries at both intersections because of the truck traffic.” Moffit said the idea won’t work because there is not the acreage needed. “Especially at the South Street, Clinton Street intersection,” Moffit remarked. He told the meeting that Route 11 is a major corridor, and it would be impossible to create a rotary large enough to accommodate tractor trailers with low beds.

Additionally, Moffit felt a rotary at the Plaza intersection was not feasible due to “too many businesses trying to be accessed, and too much traffic coming into the area.” He suggested instead making some changes, installing a slightly larger T-intersection with an ADA acceptable sidewalk and crosswalk, and eliminating the center islands to make the intersection less confusing.

Some of the general comments were aimed at the condition of streets and sidewalks in other areas of town that are not being maintained, and how that should take precedence.

One resident remarked, “So now we’ll have another big project in the center of town, and I can’t walk on my street. I can’t walk around the block. That for me is a major concern.”

Another issue raised by residents was the prevalence of speeding and reckless driving through town.

Neely wanted to be clear that VTrans was not at the stage of moving forward with the idea of roundabouts or any other alternative just yet. “We are listening to everything that people are sharing with us,” Neely remarked.

VTrans’ next steps will be to incorporate the public input they have received, and apply that toward the development of alternatives. Once the alternatives have been evaluated against costs and impact, VTrans will return with a revised presentation in a second public meeting to hear another round of feedback.

A copy of the presentation is included within the selectboard meeting packet on the town website.