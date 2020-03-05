Rockingham votes “yes” to school and town budgets

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Tuesday, March 3, 1,001 total votes were tallied for the town of Rockingham School Board budget articles. The school budget of $10.8 million passed with a 619-381 vote; District 27 budget of $7.2 million passed 663-338; and River Valley Technical Center budget of $2.9 million passed 753-237.

Susan Hammond won the three-year term for the town of Rockingham Selectboard with 546 votes followed by Ben Masure with 437 and Stefan Golec with 232.

Ben Masure won the one-year term Selectboard seat with 687 votes, followed by Stefan Golec’s 513 votes, and Michelle Ohayon’s 481 votes.

For the Presidential Primary, Democrat Bernie Sanders was in the lead with 667, followed by Joe Biden with 217, and Elizabeth Warren with 151. President Donald Trump received 158 votes, followed by 24 for Republican Bill Weld, and two for Republican Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente.

L. Raymond Massucco will continue as both town and school moderator and town agent, as will lister Paul Noble. The Trustees for the Public Library were Mary Shepard with 820 votes, Brady Weinstock at 576, and Duane Whitehead with 568 votes.

The school directors for three-year term were Brenda Farkas with 681 votes and Deborah Wright with 630 votes.