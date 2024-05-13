Rockingham Special Meeting will determine annual town meeting day

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – At the Rockingham Selectboard meeting held on Tuesday, May 7, Chair Rick Cowan called on resident Jamey Berrick, attending the meeting over Zoom, who addressed the board regarding postings on the town’s website. He questioned if the town was following the state statute on the open meeting law, and satisfying the requirements for notifying residents ahead of public meetings.

Berrick told the board he was aware the town was going to be working on the website, and there had been money set aside for that. He suggested, “I would strongly recommend that the board come up with an official website policy.” Berrick further stated that he had checked with town clerk Kathleen Kelly, who confirmed there was no official town policy currently in place.

Town manager Scott Pickup felt the issue was part of a larger conversation the board should have, to establish a contact person responsible for official postings. “If the clerk is the maintainer of records, my suggestion is that the clerk be the person responsible for compliance,” Pickup stated, acknowledging that this was a decision to be made by the board.

Pickup remarked that the town clerk’s office is not currently involved in posting notices online, but, as “a repository for official records,” perhaps they should be. “There may be a “disconnection here,” Pickup said, “that we need to think about if we’re going to make ‘official public postings’ [on the town website],” although he acknowledged that, as an elected officer, the town clerk is not required to take on tasks not dictated by the state.

Cowan asked Pickup what costs the $23,000 in appropriated funds would cover, and Pickup responded that the money will be used for hardware and software updates.

“I’m a little frustrated that there is no one in town hall who can handle these postings,” Cowan remarked. “I agree with Jamey that it’s an important function of government.”

Peter Golec suggested the board appoint a lead contact person, with a backup in case they are unavailable. In the meantime, vice chair Bonnie North agreed to work with Pickup, to research how other towns delegate posting duties, present the findings, and determine next steps.

The board adopted and approved the warning for the Special Town Meeting, scheduled for Saturday, June 22, at 2 p.m. The purpose of the special meeting is to give Rockingham voters the opportunity to weigh in on whether, beginning in 2025, the town will move its annual meeting to the Saturday immediately preceding the first Tuesday in March, rather than continue the tradition of holding Town Meetings on Monday nights.

Pickup reported on the Cultural Facilities Grant Application for improvements to the electrical system in the lower theater. Pickup stated that, on several occasions during events, circuits were blown out after someone plugged in a coffee maker, or a crockpot.

The electrical company Lawrence & Lober is working with the town to isolate some of the circuits, and update others. Additionally, the Zoom setup for board and committee meetings will be made permanent, to alleviate the need for running cords and wires each time.

Pickup also discussed potential plumbing upgrades, including adding stalls to the bathroom facilities at the theater, and replacing the kitchen sink and bringing it up to health code. He told the board he would keep them updated as things progress.

During the financials review, Golec detailed some issues of concern to him, one being the rising cost of food scraps disposal. “We pay $6,000 a year for it,” Golec reported, explaining that at one point the state of Vermont had agreed to cover the costs, but now has left it to the towns. He said Rockingham is looking into purchasing a scale, and mentioned the town of Springfield has begun weighing their food waste and charging residents a minimal fee.

Golec announced that taxes are due on May 13, and an 8% penalty will be enforced on any payments received past that date.

The next selectboard meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 21, at 6 p.m.