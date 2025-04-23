Rockingham Selectboard to vote on revised flag policy

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – After reviewing a newly proposed flag policy at a recent town meeting, the Rockingham Selectboard returned the proposal to the town’s attorney for revisions. The draft of the flag proposal is the work of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT), coming after selectboard member Elijah Zimmer had proposed over the winter that the town fly a Pride flag on town property, in order to express support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“The initial draft that the board reviewed at the last meeting was a model created by the VLCT,” town manager Scott Pickup said in a recent interview. “The town attorney has been asked by the board to offer his input before they resume deliberations on adopting the policy.”

According to the initial draft policy submitted to the board, only members of the Rockingham Selectboard and their designees would be allowed to suggest what commemorative flags the town would be allowed to fly. This drew some criticism from multiple residents attending the meeting, believing that restricting the policy to a select few on the board does not support the expression of freedom of speech.

In the past, Bellows Falls has flown Pride banners across The Square during Pride month in June, alternating banners with the celebration of the annual Bellows Falls Alumni Parade. After proposing the idea of displaying a Pride flag on a town building was met with uncertainty, Zimmer also proposed painting a crosswalk in colors of the rainbow, or perhaps on “The Stairs” in The Square.

The parameters of the VLCT draft were that any commemorative flag must be smaller than the United States flag and the State of Vermont flag. It also states that the town would purchase and own the flag, as opposed to a privately-owned flag.

In October of 2024, a large Pride flag was hung from the Hotel Windham on The Square, the same building that was once the Andrews Inn for a nearly a decade, which was well-known for supporting the gay community. Although the owners of the building support the gay community, because the Hotel Windham block is on the National Register of Historic Buildings, the owners are very restricted in what changes, if any, they can make to the historic structure.

“The next Rockingham Selectboard meeting is scheduled for May 6,” Pickup concluded. “As the board awaits some input from the town attorney before they deliberate.”