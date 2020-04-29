Rockingham Selectboard revisits the public works director position

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Tuesday, April 21, the Rockingham Selectboard deliberated on current expense reduction, the public works director position, and the new website, www.rockinghamvt.org.

Selectboard Chair Gaetano Putignano asked about the deficit for the Bellows Falls Opera House. Finance Director Shannon Burbela noted that there was a loss of revenue but anticipated expense reduction would be roughly the same because they had furloughed the manager and were not renting movies or buying concessions.

Municipal Manager Wendy Harrison explained that as of April 1, staff numbers were 41 full-time and 26 part-time employees. Due to staff reduction and furloughs, as of April 21, there were only 29 full-time staffers.

In regards to the public works director position, Harrison stated that having a director saved the town $200,000 on the Burt and Blake streets project. She said without the position, the planning office, manager, finance director, and highway superintendent would fill the job and have less time for their other work.

Peter Golec commented that it was the intent of the town voters to reinstate the position, and the Selectboard would be making “a big mistake” if they didn’t follow up on taxpayers’ desire. Susan Hammond agreed and thought they underestimated what the position entailed and listed future projects that would need an engineer.

Ben Masure disagreed with Golec and Hammond and said, “I don’t think [the position] is necessary.” Masure suggested that “proper management and a road foreman” could replace the director.

Putignano said that the current amount of staff was adequate and the board did not need to pay for “a six-figure position to put together RFPs.”

Peter Golec said his concern was not having a dedicated engineer when they needed one, and he thought that both the Arch Bridge and Depot Street Bridge projects would need an engineer.

Stefan Golec suggested that money should be spent differently by the town and wondered if they needed both a maintenance manager and a DPW.

Hammond said if the position was not reinstated, the board needed to decide what to do with the allocated money. She suggested setting it aside for engineering services and Masure agreed.

Peter Golec said it looked “like it’s a personality situation versus a position situation.”

Masure quickly responded, “That’s not true at all.” Masure explained the decision was based upon the cost of $119,500 for a public works position that “90% of the towns in the state of Vermont don’t have.”

Village President Deborah Wright said the funds were speculative revenue and asked, “What happens when the taxpayers don’t pay their bills?”

Putignano said about the funds, “I’m in favor of not touching it.”

The motion was made by Peter Golec and seconded by Hammond to reinstate the director of public works position. The motion was defeated 3-2.

The town and village website of www.rockbf.org is now a legacy site with many years of archival material still available. The new town website is www.rockinghamvt.org, which contains both town and village information, local photos, and COVID-19 updates.