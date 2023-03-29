Rockingham Selectboard on appointments and Depot Street Bridge

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, March 21, the Rockingham Selectboard appointed committee members and discussed Depot Street Bridge updates.

Chair Peter Golec read the appointments for committees, with most of the members remaining the same. There is no constable, and there is no one serving on the Connecticut River Joint Commissions nor as town service officer. New appointments include; Jeffrey Bryan, Conservation Commission; Golec, Union Negotiations and Personnel Matters; and Margo Ghia as Green Up Chair. Green Up Day is on Saturday, May 6 this year. Green-up bags will be available at the town hall and other locations.

Visit www.greenupvermont.org/you-can-make-a-difference/ for more information.

Golec said they needed to make decisions tonight on whether or not to paint the pedestrian bridge. He asked if the board was in consensus for not painting. The board agreed unanimously to forgo painting which would eliminate any future maintenance costs of the bridge.

Board member Elijah Zimmer suggested that the proposed crosswalk on Canal Street be moved to the end of the pedestrian bridge to offer better access to the Canal House Apartments. They agreed with the design to stop the sidewalk at the proposed pause place where the current bridge stands.

Zimmer also suggested it have a mountable curb for access to Sharon Boccelli’s building and parking.

Golec said VTrans had mentioned removing the hydrant and stop sign which would solve many of the issues. Zimmer said he was in favor of making the pause place “as large an area as possible.”

Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said the concern was stability of the canal walls and they might not have answers until the 2027 demolition of the bridge.

The Rockingham Walk/Bike Committee suggested a design for the north end of Canal Street to retain the river view and remove the proposed parking spaces. The new design showed a 14 foot curb to curb which would give the Highway Department the requested right of way for snow removal.

Zimmer said he had submitted photos that included the shipping container that is currently on the street, and supported trees and benches to offset the loss of a heavily used garden and bench area south of the existing bridge. The current pause place, which has an extensive garden tended by Cindy at the Exner Block, will be removed for the pedestrian bridge construction.

Golec was concerned with safety if the benches were right on the street. Zimmer said this would be a linear park with raised granite curbs and the trees would be parallel with the benches.

Board member Susan Hammond said narrow streets tend to slow traffic.

Golec asked if there was a discussion of lights, as the lines will be buried north of the pedestrian bridge.

Zimmer said lamp posts will be extended.

Pickup said that trees might not work there with respects to the integrity of the canal wall.

Board member Rick Cowan suggested they discuss these suggestions with the VTrans Landscape Architect to determine the best approach.

Golec recommended committees should not be in direct communication with the project managers; as all correspondence was sent to himself and Manager Pickup. He suggested committees contact Pickup first.

Pickup explained they were waiting for the State Historic Preservation’s determination on the rail for the vehicular bridge before finalizing the final bid package.

Zimmer said the Historic Preservation Commission had passed a resolution for the bridge rail design and he had submitted photographs of similar bridge rail styles; in Westminster and Putney.

The project officially begins in 2025 with buried lines, construction of the vehicular bridge in 2026, pedestrian bridge followed by demolition of the existing Depot Bridge in 2027

The Rockingham Selectboard meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Lower Theater of the Bellows Falls Opera House.