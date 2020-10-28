Rockingham Selectboard introduces municipal manager

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Selectboard met Tuesday, Oct. 20 and discussed the recycling center, the municipal manager, and Halloween.

Interim Municipal Manager Chuck Wise explained that Josh Kemp, who was serving as the interim recycling manager at the Rockingham Recycling Center, was no longer available to continue the position. Wise commended him for transforming the recycling center and addressing code violations.

Chair Gaetano Putignano thanked Kemp, Wise, Vice Chair Peter Golec, and everyone “for keeping it safe and functional down there.” The recycling center is now open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

The Rockingham Take Action meetings from last winter established the need for community sustainability and the task force Sustainable Rockingham was developed for energy efficiency and resiliency. Sustainable Rockingham Chair Laurel Green asked for feedback from the board on the collection of food waste.

Green explained Sustainable Rockingham’s vision statement included activities like collecting food waste and said composting, instead of putting food waste in the landfill, is “a key piece that we can do locally to help with reversing global climate warming.”

Putignano, Golec, and Wise agreed it was successful. Wise mentioned people are using the totes and the amount of food collection has increased.

Putignano introduced the new Municipal Manager Scott Pickup who started Oct. 19. His office is in the Town Hall and he can be reached at 802-463-3964 ext. 1104.

Putignano thanked Chuck Wise for being interim manager for the last seven months and said he thought Wise received about 16% of the usual salary. Putignano thanked Wise for getting involved and “really caring about what goes on around here. If I had a bouquet of flowers, I’d give it to you.”

Putignano reminded residents that Trick or Treating is allowed in the village of Bellows Falls, but was unsure about surrounding areas. More information is available on the town website, Bellows Falls Fire Department, and Police Department Facebook pages.

The Rockingham Selectboard meetings are held on the first and third Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in the Lower Theater of the Bellows Falls Opera House.